Sydney Colson Praises Caitlin Clark’s ‘Desire to Be a Better Leader’ Amid Injury-Ridden Season

Caitlin Clark’s sophomore season in the WNBA didn’t go the way she would have hoped as the Indiana Fever star missed most of the 2025 season due to a groin injury. The setback resulted in the Fever going their entire postseason run without their transcendent star. But even though, Clark wasn’t on the court, she didn’t remain complacent on the sidelines. Her desire to improve as a leader certainly resonated among her teammates.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever made some big moves to propel their roster. Of course, the most talked about was the addition of Sophie Cunningham. However, Sydney Colson notably went under the radar.

The 35-year-old guard brought a level of maturity and camaraderie within the locker room. Indiana understood they had a young team and sought veterans who could help raise their younger players. Colson certainly helped in that regard.

During the course of the season, Colson had the opportunity to witness Clark’s talent. Unfortunately, she couldn’t watch Clark at her full powers for the entirety of the season. But being on the same team as Clark, opened Colson’s eyes to a different side of the Fever star.

“It was cool being on a team with her, getting to see her in another light,” Colson said on the Good Follow podcast.

“Players come in with the sort of notoriety that they have, the attention, everything. It’s a lot for a young person to be dealing with on top of the pressure. So it was good to be able to see a lighter side of her,” she added.

Colson was on the Las Vegas Aces during Clark’s rookie season. Naturally, at the time, she didn’t an opinion on the two-time All-Star other than the popularity that preceded her.

It could be easy to buck and yield when adversity hits. Instead, Clark ensured that she stayed around the rest of the squad do everything she could so that the season didn’t go to waste.

“Her desire to be a better leader and to come back because there were times when she thought she was coming back and it didn’t happen … but to see her fun side, that was an important part,” Colson said.

Colson notably also suffered an ACL injury, which led to an early closure of her season. It’s worth highlighting that Cunningham was also on the bench alongside the two Fever guards. Together, the trio hung around on the sidelines ensuring that the team morale remained high.