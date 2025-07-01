“Steph Curry of the WNBA”: NBA Analyst Doesn’t Agree With Paige Bueckers, Claims It Isn’t Inhumane to Question Caitlin Clark’s Slump

Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark began her sophomore season on a mission. In the first game of the 2025 campaign, she recorded a triple-double. Her terror over the league seemed like it was going to reach new heights. Unfortunately, that hasn’t come to fruition. In the past few games, Clark has struggled abysmally from the field, opening the door for major criticism.

The Indiana Fever star started the season at a great pace. She was averaging 19 points, 6 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game through her first four outings. She faced a short roadblock after suffering a left quad strain but didn’t miss a step upon her return.

Clark went ballistic in her first game back, finishing with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists with seven three-pointers. However, she has cooled down significantly since then and hasn’t looked like the same player.

In her last three games, Clark shot 13 of 47 from the field and a dreadful 1 of 23 from three-point range. The Fever star has received heaps of criticism for her low-quality play as of late. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers didn’t hesitate to come to the defense of her WNBA sister.

“The pressure that she’s put on every single night to perform at the level that she does, it’s inhumane, really, to expect people to be perfect and to not have off games or off nights,” Bueckers said. “If she doesn’t go 8-for-10 from three, people are questioning things. It’s unfair to have to deal with that.”

It’s easy for some players to succumb to the frustration, scrutiny and pressure that comes during a shooting slump. Clark hasn’t let that overcome her otherworldly confidence.

“I have to find a way to continue to shoot and remain confident in myself because I know I’ve put the time in,” Clark said. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s off necessarily.”

Sports analyst Skip Bayless has respect for Bueckers’ support of Clark but doesn’t agree with her statement. He doesn’t see a problem with criticizing someone who is great, especially Clark.

“Caitlin Clark is must-see TV. It’s definitely not inhumane to wonder about her if she goes 1 for 23 when people have said she’s the Steph Curry of the WNBA. I mean, 1 for 23 is a shocking slump,” Bayless proclaimed.

With all due respect to Clark, Bayless has a point. The reigning Rookie of the Year is shooting 3% from three-point range, which is a horrible mark. Someone as great a shooter as Clark is should never be close to those shooting splits.

The Fever are currently 8-8 on the season and will need Clark to step her game up if they have any hopes of climbing the standings.