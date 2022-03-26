“Both Michael Jordan and LeBron James are incredible and great”: Draymond Green uses an interesting Apple-Google-Amazon comparison to dismiss the GOAT debate

Draymond Green gives a new and interesting take to regard the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate as “bullsh*t”.

The GOAT debate is one such conversation that has divided NBA enthusiasts and kept them busy for many years now. There are several legends who have had a massive impact on the game, however, only two of them are widely considered for the GOAT debates – Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

MJ and Bron are two of the all-time greats. Both are absolutely incredible in their respective positions. Without a doubt, the two icons have fully utilized the skills they were gifted with, and because of it have managed to build ridiculously long resumes throughout the course of their career.

It is pretty understandable why His Airness and The King are regarded as the GOATs. However, several players and analysts have stated why this debate isn’t practical. The recent-most player to agree with the same was GSW leader Draymond Green.

“I respect LeBron James and Michael Jordan, and I hope the basketball world catches up and appreciates that as well”: Draymond Green

On an episode of “The Draymond Green Show”, the former DPOY explained why the GOAT debate was “bullsh*t”. Green even gave a unique perspective to the debate by using an interesting comparison between companies – Apple, Google, Amazon. Draymond said:

“Everyone talks about when LeBron passes Kareem does that make him the GOAT? I don’t think him becoming the No. 1 scorer makes him any more of the GOAT than he already is. What I don’t like to get into is, ‘Oh, is LeBron the GOAT over Michael Jordan?’ No, LeBron is a GOAT, and Michael Jordan’s a GOAT, and they’re both incredible, and they never played against each other.

So how can we ever settle that? It’s all subjective, and I hate that in sports no one’s running around talking about, ‘Well Google’s a better company than Apple,’ or ‘Apple’s a better company than Amazon.’ No, we all just appreciate those companies for what they bring to this world.

But yet we get in sports and we get in basketball, and it gotta be LeBron James against Michael Jordan as the GOAT and who’s the best. They’re both incredible. They’re both great. They’re both GOATs. So when talking about the GOAT and which one, man that’s bullsh*t. I respect both of those guys. I appreciate both of those guys, and at some point, I hope this world of basketball catch up and appreciates that as well.”

Irrespective of how much ever sense Green is making, fans love these debates. It certainly doesn’t seem like the comparisons are going to stop anytime soon.