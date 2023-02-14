Stephen Curry Marriage: Tackling Open Relationship Rumors, Ayesha Curry Revealed How They Had a ‘Strong Decade’

Whenever one thinks of Golden State Warriors, they imagine a 6ft 2″ guard in a #30 jersey pulling up from anywhere on the court. This is the impact Stephen Curry has had, not only on the court but on the game of basketball. The Warriors’ superstar has revolutionized the sport, one three-pointer at a time.

However, he’s not been alone in this journey. Throughout the way, he had his lovely wife and the love of his life, Ayesha Curry, right next to him. The two got married in 2011 and have had three lovely children since.

While the Warriors’ star handles his business on the court, Ayesha is a successful entrepreneur, celebrity chef, and actress. Being as busy as they are, it often gets hard to take time for each other. However, the star couple has managed to do so, and have been doing it for more than a decade. Here is how they manage things:

Ayesha Curry spilled the beans on how she keeps things ‘spicy’ with Stephen Curry

2022 was a big year for the Currys. Steph won his first Finals MVP. The Warriors won their 4th Championship. He graduated from Davidson and had his jersey retired. Curry was named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the year. He won the ESPYs for the Best NBA player as well as the Best Record-Breaking Performance.

However, all of this started in February, with Steph and Ayesha hosting their game show, About Last Night. To promote the same, the two went on a lot of talk shows and sat down for quite a few interviews. In one such interview, the two discuss their Red Carpet looks and all the photos of Steph admiring Ayesha. While Ishi claimed Steph intimidates her in such situations, the 2x MVP answered otherwise.

“I’m just hanging out and admiring you. And seeing how beautiful she looks. If you keep it spicy like that, I mean, I think that’s how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more.”

Talking about how the two keep things interesting, even after a decade of marriage, Ayesha said,

“For us, it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time get dressed up and go out and do all the things. That’s what keeps it spicy.”

It’s almost twelve years since their marriage, and the two are going stronger than ever. However, just like any celebrity relationship, Steph and Ayesha have had to deal with rumors as well.

Ayesha Curry addressed the ‘Open Relationship’ rumors

Stephen Curry and Ayesha have known each other since they were teenagers in the same Church group. They started dating in 2008, and have been together since. They have three wonderful children, Riley(10), Ryan(7), and Canon(4).

Even though their relationship is solid as a rock, there was a time in 2021, back when Stephen Curry was on the cusp of breaking the NBA’s All-Time 3-point shooting record, when there were rumors about the two being in an open relationship.

Things got so bad that when Ayesha shared a photo of Steph from his GQ photoshoot, someone commented and said, “But yet you want an open relationship.”

Ayesha didn’t take kindly to the same and slammed the user with a reply.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Oop! Ayesha Curry had time tuhday! She clapped back at a commenter and shut down rumors of being in an open relationship with her husband, Steph Curry. If you recall, last month, the couple was trending on Twitter after the rumor sparked. 📷:(@gq ) pic.twitter.com/az4gSw5Iz6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 10, 2022

Since then, the rumors have died down, and the Currys are stronger than ever. In fact, Stephen Curry and Ayesha’s marriage is goals for a lot of people around the world.

