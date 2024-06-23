“Caitlin Clark Is the Golden Goose”: Stephen A. Smith Acknowledges Angel Reese but Stands by Fever Rookie

The biggest draw in the WNBA is a showdown between former NCAA rivals Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, which is set to happen on Sunday. Reese’s Chicago Sky and Clark’s Indiana Fever have met twice already this season and on both occasions, the Fever has had the last laugh. As they meet for the third time on Sunday at Wintrust Arena, the anticipation is again through the roof. In that wake, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his two cents on the highly anticipated battle between the two superstar rookies, Reese and Clark.

The veteran analyst pointed out that the WNBA game set to be held in Chicago has the highest ticket pricing in the league’s history. The lowest prize for a seat is $250 while the VIP tickets can cost more than $9000. Smith also pointed out that the Clark-Reese rematch last Sunday was the most watched WNBA game in decades, per CBS Sports.

Stephen A. further remarked that the two rookies are undoubtedly responsible for such blockbuster results. But while Reese deserves plaudits for a good chunk of the viewership, Clark is still the biggest ticket-seller in the league.

“Caitlin Clark is not the only being watched, props to Angel Reese, no doubt about that. But let’s also acknowledge that Caitlin Clark is the golden goose, she is the cash cow. Wherever she goes ratings follow.”

The 56-year-old acknowledged Clark’s contributions to the league and declared that if the WNBA’s new media rights deal goes past the $200 million mark, then the Fever rookie should be credited for the unprecedented success.

He then remarked how Angel Reese’s marketability has assented and how she has done a terrific job of capitalizing on her popularity. Smith even picked both Reese and Clark as his ‘WNBA player of the Week’. However, the ESPN analyst made sure to convey that there is no doubt about Clark being the protagonist of the show.

At the same time, we must note that Caitlin Clark needs a nemesis in the league to sustain her superstardom. Therefore, her rivalry with Reese is essential in keeping the viewership high for WNBA games.

It is akin to how Larry Bird and Magic Johnson lit up the NBA scene back in the early 1980s and the league benefitted immensely from their battles. Thus, the Reese-Clark chapter might be the most decisive moment to grow the league that has been desperate for attention since more than two decades.