World’s first Warzone 2 nuke unleashed by streamers, know how they did it

The biggest Warzone 2 myth turned out to be true. Streamers Ethan Stellar, Marked and Wagnificent were the first to discover Warzone 2 nuke in Al Mazrah. While both of them still don’t know how they did it, something was triggered after they went on a winning streak in the game. Call of Duty and Raven Software also confirmed the feat.

A rundown of their gameplay revealed what the process looked like.

What happened in Marked and Wagnificent’s stream?

The streamers were playing Warzone 2 when they chased a winning streak and were prompted about the Champions Quest. This is a special challenge in the game. As the game progressed, they saw special marks appear on the map. These new markers were a representation of different things that the players had to collect.

Once that was done, the squad began assembling the parts and the bomb was ready. Upon assembly, a countdown began and the squad had to defend the nuke till it went off. Once the nuke went off, the players achieved the “Champion’s Domination” tag and the achievement was unlocked. Call of Duty and Raven Software were quick to acknowledge this feat and retweeted the post by Ethan Stellar asking who was next in line to reach this far in the game.

How to unleash a nuke in Warzone 2?

For the ones who want to be the next to achieve this will have to follow these steps:

Players should get a five-game win streak in Warzone 2.

They will then have to find and begin the Champion’s Quest contract.

The squad has to collect three nuclear elements marked on the map.

The squad has to then wait for the nuke site to appear on the map.

They will then have to deposit the nuclear elements and arm the bomb.

The last task is to defend the bomb till it explodes and players get the ‘Champion’s Domination’ tag on their screen.

