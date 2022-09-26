Watch: AEW Stars Appeared on the MLB Network to Play “Central Scribbles” Ahead of AEW Grand Slam

AEW wrestlers appeared on The MLB Network to play the “Central Scribbles” before Television Special Grand Slam.

An edition of MLB Network’s Central Scribbles featured AEW’s recognized talents such as Orange Cassidy, Anthony Bowens, and Jade Cargill. The wrestlers were at the show to promote AEW’s TV Special Grand Slam. The game’s theme was “things you might see at a sporting event”.

In the game, the lovely AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill teamed up with one of the members of “The Acclaimed”, Anthony Bowens who is also the current AEW World Tag Team Champion against the team of The ‘Fire Ant’ Orange Cassidy and MLB’s own, Mark DeRosa.

Orange Cassidy stuck to his “slacker” gimmick throughout the show ‘leg kicking’ with the host Robert Flores. The team of Cassidy and DeRosa easily won the game after guessing all the correct answers. The three wrestlers had a whale of a time playing the game.

Although Cassidy was able to win the scribble charade game, he didn’t quite have a similar fate in his match against Pac at Grand Slam.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Match results

AEW’s Grand Slam turned out to be quite a successful show. The PPV event featured five matches. Jon Moxley was crowned as The New AEW Champion after he defeated Bryan Danielson via submission. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve in our Glory and retained the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Chris Jericho became the New ROH World Champion after hitting a low blow and a “Judas Effect” on Claudio Castagnoli. Toni Storm managed to retain her AEW Women’s World Champion in a fatal-four-way match against Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb.

AND NEW 🏆 Jon Moxley defeats Bryan Danielson to win the @AEW World Championshippic.twitter.com/GjQUIFoDXe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2022

Orange Cassidy lost his shot at winning the All Atlantic Championship against Pac after the latter used a ring bell hammer, struck Cassidy outside the ring, and later won the match via pinfall. The event even saw the highly anticipated arrival of former WWE female superstar Paige.

