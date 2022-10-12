AEW President Tony Khan Once Got Into a War of Words With NFL Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue

A couple of years ago, AEW CEO Tony Khan was involved in a verbal brawl with NFL player Yannick Ngakoue over trade issues.

Many wrestling fans might know Tony Khan as the one who brought AEW into the pro wrestling world. There is no doubt about that, but he also has his hands occupied with other ventures.

The AEW President also holds an executive position in NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Although his Twitter posts nowadays mostly revolve around AEW and sometimes WWE, Khan once got into an altercation with the then-Jacksonville player, Yannick Ngakoue.

The current Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end does have a good history when it comes to playing for a single franchise. In his six years with the NFL so far, Yannick has played for five teams. So, during the 2020 draft, he wanted to leave Jacksonville and play for a different side.

Yannick Ngakoue took to Twitter and called out Tony Khan for denying his trade

Despite the Jaguars retaining him for $17.8 million, the lineman was done with the team and wanted out. While the franchise couldn’t find a trade partner, Yannick’s was running out of patience. The lineman took the matter to social media and made a tweet asking Tony Khan to stop hiding and free him.

Khan, who is pretty active on Twitter, replied by saying he wasn’t hiding. He’s been busy with drafts and isolation. The AEW president even took shots at the lineman and mocked him for unfollowing again. Yannick fired back and blamed Tony Khan for ignoring his calls and pushing his trade.

The war of words didn’t stop there. Tony Khan came back strongly and asked the NFL pass rusher to redirect his efforts into something productive. He thanked Yannick for what he had done for the Jaguars but wasn’t happy with him whining on social media.

Although the first tweet was deleted, the aftermath is still online. Yannick Ngakoue ended things by saying this:

“Just trade me. I don’t need the speech.”

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

The digital feud ended with the lineman getting what he wanted

After spending four years with Jacksonville Jaguars, Yannick Ngakoue had made up his mind to leave the franchise. He eventually was traded to Minnesota Vikings from where he went to Baltimore Ravens the same year.

Jaguars was the only franchise with which Yannick has stayed the most (2016-19). In 2021, the lineman went to Las Vegas Raiders, spent a year there, and then signed with Indianapolis Colts this year.

Nevertheless, let’s see how much time the lineman spent with this franchise. Meanwhile, Tony Khan will be more focused on his wrestling venture as there’s a lot going on there right now.

