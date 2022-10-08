“We Used to Be Friends” – Tony Khan Sheds Light on His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about his old friendship with the new WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Despite debuting just three years ago, AEW has shown a lot of growth in the pro wrestling business. It won’t be wrong to say that Tony Khan is the biggest rival for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In fact, since WWE underwent a regime change, the AEW President has had to face a lot of questions regarding his rival promotion. Add the recent controversies and TK has a lot to clarify nowadays during his media talks.

Recently, the AEW President sat with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani when de discussed various aspects of his businesses. He also gave some insights about his current relationship status with two higher-ups of WWE.

Tony Khan says he hasn’t spoken to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H since AEW’s debut

During the show, the AEW President was asked whether he was on talking terms with the WWE power couple. Tony Khan revealed that he used to talk to Stephanie and Triple H before he entered the pro wrestling business. But, after AEW made its debut in 2019, he has not spoken to them ever since.

Tony Khan stated that he was a big wrestling fan and since all three were in Florida, he often spoke to them. Although he claimed that was a long time ago, they treated him very nicely. Tony even asserted that he thought they were friends. He stated:

“I thought we were friends actually. I think we used to be friends… [Now?] I haven’t seen them in a long time, but I wish them the best.”

Although Tony did not talk much about Stephanie and HHH, he did claim he was friends with them once. But not that all three are in the same business, they don’t talk anymore.

Moreover, AEW President gave his candid thoughts on the improvement in the overall WWE product, the signing war, and more. But, when it came to the controversies within AEW, he tried to dodge the bullets.

The AEW President tried to avoid questions concerning AEW’s internal disputes

During the interview, the host did try to dig out something about the recent controversies in AEW. But, be it CM Punk’s media scrum or MJF’s pipebomb, Tony Khan adopted the safe way.

In fact, when he came across a question regarding the shocking exit of Cody Rhodes, all he said was he likes Cody and respects him. He appreciated the questions being asked, but refused to give any insights saying, ‘it won’t serve me well’.

Anyway, Tony Khan’s more than one-hour-long interview gave a lot of insights into what his vision is and how he sees WWE. The President of AEW considers himself a tough competitor and is confident to outperform his rivals soon.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.