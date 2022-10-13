Ariel Helwani says Tony Khan interview was “one of the most frustrating” of his career. The AEW President was on the show to promote AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary show.

Tony Khan made an appearance on the “The MMA Hour” with Helwani last week to promote a milestone three-year anniversary of his Wrestling Show Dynamite. However, the interview was termed a disaster by Helwani himself. In fact, he called it “one of the most frustrating, and to a degree, not-so-fun interviews” of his career!

The noted journalist pointed out how Khan was tight lipped on numerous subjects and seemed more interested in promoting his television show than giving Helwani anything back. The journalist acknowledged that he was willing to help promote Khan’s product but was put off by his unwillingness to answer any substantial question he had.

“He didn’t want to answer anything,” Helwani recalled. “You’re going to come on and promote X, Y, and Z, great. And I’ll play that dance with you. But you got to give us something. to not even tell me how you were feeling. Is Punk going to wrestle for you? Is he coming back? You don’t want to get into it, fine. But tell me how you were feeling. Give me something.”

Ariel Helwani shares his feelings about his interview with Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/E15tGYaBUO — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 12, 2022

Helwani was interested in talking about CM Punk’s future with the promotion after the backstage brawl that took place post AEW All Out. Khan, however, wasn’t interested in speaking about it which frustrated Helwani. However, it must be noted that there are reports that AEW are distancing themselves from the controversy to avoid any potential legal action.

Will CM Punk return to AEW?

The former AEW Champion hasn’t been seen since All Out due to a suspension levied on him and the Elite. He also suffered an injury during his match with Jon Moxley. He is expected to be out of action for at least 6 months. However, it is believed that he may not return to the promotion at all.

Wade Keller of PW Torch noted that Punk’s future with AEW was uncertain at the moment but stated that a buyout of his contract was possible. This is further backed by Punk being excluded from a conversation about former ROH World Champions.

Ian Riccaboni talked about the big names who have won the ROH World Title during the match between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli for the aforementioned title at AEW Grand Slam. However, Punk was a glaring omission leading many to believe that the promotion is done with him.

