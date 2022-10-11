Tony Khan Mentions CM Punk While Talking About Superstars With Office Jobs in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently gave insights on the office job CM Punk has in the company besides the in-ring performer.

CM Punk’s last six months in AEW have been more exciting outside the ring than inside. His last month’s post-All Out media outrage made more news than the two titles he won in the ring. But anyway, other than wrestling, CM Punk also had some backstage duties in AEW. Although he is still under suspension, Tony Khan did mention his name recently.

A few days ago, the founder and co-owner of AEW sat with Ariel Helwani where he shared how he produces two shows every week. He talked about those superstars who lend help, and those who have actual jobs in AEW.

Tony Khan confirms CM Punk has an office job besides wrestling

During the whole interview, the AEW President dodged every question that was related to the post-All Out controversy. In fact, he refused to say anything about the stars who were involved. Primarily because there’s still an investigation going on.

But, when asked about how he delivers two weekly shows, Khan did mention a few suspended superstars. Tony Khan revealed that he comes up with an outline that he discusses backstage with Tony Schiavone, Sonjay Dutt, and others. He also named Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley as those superstars who lend help unofficially.

Tony Khan then talked about those who have office jobs in AEW. He mentioned CM Punk among the superstars who work alongside him to put up AEW’s Television shows. Without revealing much about what exactly CM Punk does, Khan confirmed his involvement backstage. He stated:

“I’ll come in with an outline. And I’ll sit down with… a couple of people backstage… Then there’s a lot of people throughout the years that you’d go to whatever their stuff is… And of course, even people who are working in office jobs like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk.”

When can the fans expect CM Punk to make his return?

Even if the backstage dispute between Punk, Kenny Omega, and others gets resolved, he is still injured. During his world title match against Jon Moxley last month at the All Out PPV, CM Punk tore his left tricep which takes 6-8 months. So, considering the recovery time and the controversy, Punk won’t be back for the rest of this year at least.

“(CM) Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be. Six months/eight months, whatever if he’s not let go, & A lot of people don’t want him back.” – Dave Meltzer

Nevertheless, a lot is going on right now within AEW and the superstars who have an office job to do. Still, the fans of CM Punk would hope that the whole investigation concludes soon and he makes his return soon. But, as of now, the chances of his early return seem far from possible.

