Former Adult Movie Star Who Slept With 300 Men in One Day Recalls the Difficulties She Faced When She Switched to Wrestling

Former adult movie star-turned-wrestler Jasmin St. Claire looks back on her early days in wrestling after quitting the adult industry.

Former adult film star Jasmin St Claire tried finding her breakthrough in wrestling after quitting porn in 2000. During her stint as a porn star, she was featured in the world’s biggest orgies where she fornicated with 300 men in 24 hours.

She later revealed the video to be among the biggest cons in the adult industry as they strategically placed and filmed 30 men and out of which only 10 participated in the act.

After Claire made it to ECW, she was recognized for her feud with “The Queen of Extreme” Francine. The duo would meet again in TNA to rekindle their rivalry.

Besides ECW and TNA, Jasmin also made appearances in the Indies as a pro wrestling valet where she managed the wrestling stable ‘The Public Enemy.’

The former adult actor turned wrestler also financed the operation of the wrestling promotion Pro-Pain Pro Wrestling along with her then-boyfriend who was an ECW original, The Blue Meanie. The 3PW promotion featured big ECW veterans such as Sandman, Raven, Al Snow, and then some.

During an interview with PWMania, Jasmin recalled her first leg into wrestling to be nerve-racking as she “wasn’t sure what to expect”.

However, she was able to sink her teeth into the business over time and enjoyed a great run in ECW. Jasmine described her run in ECW as “interesting” and expressed excitement to have worked with Francine in ECW and TNA.

Jasmin St Claire recalls her difficulties in making a name for herself in wrestling.

After quitting the adult entertainment industry, Claire decided to enter an entirely different field and started from scratch. She was initially trained by Sue Saxton, Mando Guerrero, and the Dudley Boyz.

Naturally, her shift into wrestling raised a lot of eyebrows. Claire had to work hard to prove that she was cut from another cloth. During the interview, Claire recalled how she had many doubters who thought she couldn’t hang with the new industry.

“People thought I was just some porn girl who can’t wrestle and there is a lot that goes into it.

“It’s a matter of gaining people’s respect.

“At the end of the day, I was only there to prove something to myself, nobody else.

“I just kept going about what I was doing and let everything go in one ear and out the other.”

Tonight! 930pm @CuttingRoomNYC my one woman show hits the stage! See you there pic.twitter.com/5QU7k1pm0N — 🕷🏍💋🇪🇺Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) September 16, 2022

The 49-year-old former wrestler is currently involved in her “One Woman Show” project for The Cutting Room NYC. She is aiming to do the show once or twice a month. She is also the host of the Krazy Train with Jasmin St. Claire podcast and has a keen interest in having an autobiography.

