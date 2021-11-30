“You interrupt me while I’m eating to tell me bla bla bla?” – Bully Ray recalls when Vince McMahon buried Raven in front of everyone

Bully Ray recalls when Vince McMahon buried Raven in front of everyone. The ECW Alum made the mistake of interrupting the WWE Chairman during lunch.

Bully Ray had a magnificient WWE career as Bubba Ray Dudley. Along with D-Von Dudley, they dominated the tag team division for several years before they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The same cannot be said about ECW legend Raven.

Bully Ray recently told Busted Open Radio that he had a great relationship with Vince McMahon and could even talk to him anytime he wanted to. The trick was to know when not to approach the WWE CEO and that was when he was eating. The memo did not reach Raven who ended up being on the receiving end of a public reprimand.

Bully Ray recalls when Vince McMahon buried Raven in front of everyone

“I had a great relationship with him. I could go in and talk to him anytime I wanted to. When it comes to Vince McMahon and fear, the most intimidating and fearful thing about Vince is is the door to his office. I’ve seen grown men practically cry because they didn’t want to have to knock on the door because they were so nervous.

And then there were some of us who just waited for the right time. The right time was not when he was eating. And then you walked in you said, ‘boss I need a couple of minutes.’ And you gave him what you know, here’s my thoughts, here’s what I want to do.

I remember one time in catering… Raven, wanted to present Vince with an idea. And this is when Vince ate in catering with the boys. This was this time to hang out with us and ask what’d you guys do last night? Did you have fun? You know, let’s not talk about wrestling. Let’s just BS. And you know, and eat some food together.

Well, he sits down and Raven starts pitching him this idea. And the idea is built around the movie Seven with the seven deadly sins and Raven’s got page after page after page of things that he wrote down. And he goes, ‘Vince, can I pitch you a story’ and Vince did not want to hear it.

He just wanted to eat and he goes ‘eh, go ahead’ and Raven starts reading off the paperwork and he goes, ‘alright, the character Raven, is set back 10 years ago, blah, blah, blah’ and Vince stops and he goes, ‘Wait a minute. Blah, blah, blah. You really need to tell me you wrote blah blah blah on the paper? You interrupt me while I’m eating to tell me bla bla bla? Why don’t you pitch me the right way?!’ And I lost it.

We were laughing so hard because he completely buried Raven in front of the boys. He receded Raven as if to say if you’re going to bother me during lunch, you better make sure it’s well worth it. So yeah, those are just some of the stories.”

Raven worked with the WWE between 1993-94 before returning in 2000 until 2003. He was mostly used in the harcore division and won the Hardcore Championship a record 27 times.

