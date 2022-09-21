“Tupac Had Just Done the Movie Juice When I Met Him”- WWE Superstar Recalls Having a Chance Meeting With the Late Legendary Gansta Rapper Tupac Shakur

WWE legend once met the late legendary gangsta rapper Tupac Shakur during his early days in the rap game before wrestling.

Ron “The Truth” Killings is a well-known name in the wrestling business. R-Truth made his debut in wrestling in 1997. He has two stints in WWE and one in TNA. His run in TNA got him the recognition he deserved. The former NWA Champion returned to WWE in 2008 and had a moderately successful career in the company.

In WWE, R-Truth is recognized for having the longest reign as the 24/7 Champion. Interestingly, the wrestling legend channels his real-life persona in the ring.

R-Truth is a very talented dancer and a rapper. Like John Cena, Truth walks out to his rapped entrance music. Way before he dipped his toes in wrestling, R-Truth set out to become a rapper.

Growing up in the hood, life wasn’t easy for the WWE legend as he had to resort to selling cocaine on the streets for extra money in his early 20s. This was also when Ron developed his love for Hip Hop. The rapper has two albums “Invinceable” and “Killingit”.

Speaking on New Day: Feel The Power, the wrestler-cum-rapper revealed how he once had a chance meeting with the late legendary Gangsta Rapper, Tupac Shakur. R-Truth said that he was very young when he met the Rap legend after Tupac did his movie Juice in 1992.

“I was very young still then, in those pictures. I was just happy to be there at that time. We went from Atlanta, to VA, to DC. It was a thing called The Jack the Rapper Convention. Back then, it was demo tapes. I had my box of demo tapes, vinyl, and that’s where Tupac had just done the movie Juice when I met him,” said Truth.

R-Truth met the legend during his early days trying to make a name for himself in the rap game.

A look at R-Truth’s accomplishments in WWE

After dedicating years to the wrestling business, the fifty-year-old wrestler is still signed to WWE and performs under the red brand. When Truth returned in 2008, he worked for SmackDown. He’s had a long career since and to this day, Truth is as lively as he ever was.

He is a former two-time United States Champion, one-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Hardcore Champion, and a whopping fifty-three-time 24/7 Champion.

The wrestling legend’s accomplishments substantiate his hard work in the wrestling business. Some of the biggest highlights of his career were when rubbed elbows with The Rock and his real-life rival John Cena. Read what happened between Truth and Cena here.

