“I Have Never Seen So Much Bullsh*t Drama in One Place” – Jon Moxley Breaks Silence on Backstage Issues in AEW Following CM Punk Rant

AEW was once seen as a wrestling utopia in contrast to the WWE. Recently, however, the drama has caught up to the place. So much so that company ace, Jon Moxley, claims he has never seen so much drama and bullshit in one place all through his career.

His comment came in the wake of the deleted Instagram post by CM Punk, wherein the voice of the voiceless called out several people in AEW. This got the promotion in the news for all the wrong reasons, once again. Tired of the surrounding situation, Moxley finally opened up on the matter.

Jon Moxley breaks silence on backstage issues in AEW following CM Punk rant

During a recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, Jon Moxley opened talked about the backstage drama in AEW. The former AEW World Champion had a very honest opinion, stating that he had never seen so much drama in one place in his career until his time at AEW.

“I hate to say it but I will say this. I spent eight years on the Indies. Eight years in WWE. I have never seen so much bullsh*t drama in one place in my entire fu**ing life.”

However, he suggested that some of that may have to do with the age of social media and how every little thing was so easy to get blown out of proportion these days.

He lamented the fact that all everyone wanted to talk about was the drama and how they weren’t having a conversation regarding the show stealer by Vikingo and Kenny Omega or all the cool things happening in the promotion.

Instead, he felt that they are getting sucked into issues that are dragging the whole promotion down, even those not directly involved in it.

