Jon Moxley Says He Worked All Out Without Contract in Response to CM Punk Rant – I Could Have Walked Into SummerSlam With the AEW Belt”

Archie Blade
|Published 28/03/2023

Jon Moxley CM Punk

Tony Khan and CM Punk at the All Out Post Media Scrum
Credits: Twitter

CM Punk recently stirred the pot through a now deleted Instagram post. In it, he accused Jon Moxley of not wanting to lose to him unless he lost the AEW world title to him before their Pay Per View encounter. The AEW ace has finally broken his silence on the matter, revealing that he actually worked their match without a contract with the promotion.

Jon Moxley, who was the AEW World Champion, walking into All Out, stated that if he so desired, he could have chosen to go to SummerSlam instead with the AEW World title but no one knew of that because he was not the type of person who put his business out there for the world to know.

Jon Moxley says he worked All Out without contract in response to CM Punk rant

During an appearance on his wife Renee Paquette’s podcast “The Sessions” this week, Jon Moxley voiced his frustrations with all that was shared by CM Punk recently.

He stated that it was annoying getting dragged into this mess. Moxley added that he could stoop to a lower level and unload on a lot of people, but wouldn’t do so. Instead, he talked about how he chose to honor the company with his actions instead.

Moxley revealed that he was not an AEW employee at the time he was scheduled to defend the world title against CM Punk. He was out of contract at the time, and yet no one knew because he chose not to divulge that information.

“The entire summer, I was not under contract. I could have walked into SummerSlam that night with the AEW f***king belt if I had been so inclined,” Moxley revealed. “Nobody knew that because I don’t put my sh*t out there in the world and let everybody know every f***ing thing about my business.”

He also stated that he was under no obligation to drop the title back to Punk, but did so anyway.

Soon after the PPV, CM Punk took part in a press conference that has since been dubbed the Gripe bomb by fans.

This conference eventually led to a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, resulting in their suspension.

Fans have since wondered if Punk would ever return to AEW. While it seemed possible for a while there, it has all but dissipated since the Instagram post by Punk.

