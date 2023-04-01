Seth Rollins Namedrops AEW Stars Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega While Discussing the Best Wrestlers in the World

There is always going to be a debate regarding who is the best wrestler of which generation. However, as far as the current era is concerned, Seth Rollins’ name will make it to every list. However, who else would join him on the list of bests? Well, if you ask him, many names in WWE belong to that tier. In fact, Seth Rollins believes AEW’s Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega are also among the best wrestlers in the world.

Recently, the WWE superstar was interviewed by UFC legend Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA. On the show, Seth Rollins talked about Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and more. The Visionary gave his candid views on various personal and professional topics.

Seth Rollins rates Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega among the best wrestlers in the world

During the show, DC lauded Seth Rollins for the kind of technicality he brings to the squared circle. In fact, the UFC legend called him one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. He then asked The Visionary to name other wrestlers who are at his level.

Rollins immediately named his Shield buddy Roman Reigns and praised him for what he’s done in the last three years. He feels Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Gunther are also at that level. The Visionary then named his wife Becky Lynch, stating she has been a revolutionary in her own way.

However, other than WWE, he also mentioned two superstars from AEW. Seth Rollins named Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega among those who are at his tier.

seth rollins mentioning jon moxley and kenny omega when asked about the best wrestlers. he was SPITTING i had tears he never LIES pic.twitter.com/kYq1LzldLy — quinn (@quinnbvk) April 1, 2023

The Visionary also talked about his real-life animosity with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes

Speaking on the show, Seth Rollins also opened up about his relationship dynamics with Cody Rhodes. In a recent interview, The American Nightmare stated that he nearly got into a fistfight backstage with his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Without giving any details, Seth Rollins confessed he isn’t comfortable with the treatment Cody Rhodes is receiving right now. He stated when the latter drifted off WWE, he stayed and worked hard to be where he is today.

The Visionary further went on to state that he should be getting what Rhodes is getting. He admitted there is mutual respect but at the same time, there is animosity as well.

Nevertheless, The Visionary is devoted to defeating Logan Paul on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Rollins says he cannot afford to lose to an outsider at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

