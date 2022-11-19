“It’s Two People Working Together to Put On the Best Performance Possible” – AEW Legend Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling to Be Introduced in the Olympics

The current AEW Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho has expressed hanker to pitch pro wrestling to the Olympics. Since amateur wrestling is a part of the Summer Games because of its competitive aspect, pro wrestling has taken a back seat as it’s more widely known for entertainment than it is known for competition.

The outcomes in pro wrestling are pre-determined and the performances are based on storylines. This aspect disqualies it as a competitive sport that can be pitched to the Olympics. However, Chris Jericho has thought of a brilliant pitch for pro wrestling as an Olympic sport.

Chris Jericho wants to pitch pro wrestling as an official Olympic sport

Speaking on his podcast “Talk is Jericho”, Y2J explained how he could pitch the sport he loves to the International Olympic Community. According to Y2J, the scripted aspect of pro wrestling should not be its limitation from becoming an Olympic sport.

“I literally want to go in front of the IOC, the International Olympic Community, and pitch pro wrestling as an Olympic sport”. Said Jericho. “Gymnastics, pairs gymnastics, figure skating, pairs figure skating, what is that? It’s two people working together to put on the best performance possible. There is no way we could not do the same with pro wrestling.”

With regards to Jericho’s perspective, pro wrestling is indeed a competitive game where two people compete or work together to deliver their best performance much like the other Olympic sports.

We don’t know if Jericho will act on the idea. However, if he does, it will be interesting to see if the IOC approves Y2J’s proposal or makes the list of Jericho.

Chris Jericho has been instrumental in the success of companies he has worked with and is admired for his creativity. That said, it remains to be seen if the creator of the Money in the Bank ladder match will go forward with his idea.

WWE’s history with Olympians

Interestingly, there have been a handful of superstars who were legitimate Olympians who turned to pro wrestling. WWE’s first Olympic Hero Kurt Angle won a Gold Medal “with a broken freakin’ neck” in 1996.

Other wrestling veterans like Mark Henry, Chad Gable, and Bad News Brown also have participated in the Olympic games. The most recent addition to WWE, Gable Stevenson won a Gold Medal in 2021 joining the likes of Kurt Angle.

On this day in 1996, Mt. Lebanon graduate Kurt Angle reacts to his gold medal win in the 100-kilogram class of freestyle wrestling at the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.

(AP photo) pic.twitter.com/qD7ToBw6mH — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) July 31, 2021

Before becoming a professional wrestler in 1996,Mark Henry competed in super heavyweight weightlifting in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona,Spain and in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,GA:at the age of 24,Henry had earned the title of “The World’s Strongest Man” pic.twitter.com/9OEUfUFvM3 — Rasslin’ History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) October 27, 2019

Gable Stevenson, 21 years old, celebrating his Olympic GOLD MEDAL win in an epic fashion… Dude is 130 kgs and he fucking flies! pic.twitter.com/KrO2W727sP — Kareem. (@kareemyasser) August 6, 2021

Click here for more wrestling news.