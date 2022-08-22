“I spent the night being the first undisputed champion eating cold, fuzzy pizza”- Chris Jericho reveals how insipid the night was when he won the Undisputed WWF Championship

WWE legend Chris Jericho didn’t quite have the celebratory night after he became the first-ever Undisputed WWF Champion.

WWE legend Chris Jericho was the first ever to unify the WCW and WWF World Championships. After defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night with a little assist from Mr. McMahon and Booker T, Jericho solidified his career as the first-ever Undisputed WWF Champion.

Winning the World Title means being the face of the company. After the match, Jericho made his way backstage and thought congratulations were in order, naturally. However, to his dismay, there wasn’t anybody backstage.

Y2J came through the curtain to an empty locker room as everybody had left. Jericho ended up celebrating in the silence of emptiness instead of mirth. There were no champagnes and cakes but Jericho sat alone and then decided to drive to a hotel.

His night then went from boring to insipid when he checked into a hotel where the room service had stopped as it was midnight. Jericho then ordered pizza that wasn’t even delivered to his room. He then had to go down to the lobby and receive the pizza all by himself.

The six-time WWE Champion shared the entire story on Viktre.com. The legend also revealed that he was booked to go over by surprise. According to Y2J, he was let in on the changes in the afternoon when Vince McMahon said to the Undertaker, “we’re putting the belt on Jericho”.

“I came back through the curtain, everyone was gone because when you’re on last everybody leaves to get out of the traffic quicker. Sat there by myself and then drove to a hotel where room service stopped at midnight, it was 11:58. They wouldn’t serve it, so I got pizza. They wouldn’t bring it to my room, so I had to go down to the lobby to get it. When I went back up, I was locked out. Went back down to the lobby, the guy wouldn’t let me in even though I just checked in a few minutes earlier. Dropped the pizza on the floor when he finally did let me in. So, I spent the night being the first undisputed champion eating cold, fuzzy pizza in a Ramada Inn somewhere in Anaheim, California. So, no hookers and blow there, kids”. Said Jericho.

Despite spending the night of what should have been spent in celebrations but turned out to be perhaps the most boring night of his life, it still doesn’t negate the fact that Jericho did make history by beating two legends on the same night. Jericho remained Champion for many months until he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania X8.

Will Chris Jericho return to WWE?

The former WWE superstar turned All Elite in January 2019. He was the inaugural holder of the AEW World Championship. According to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Y2J’s AEW contract is due to expire in 2022. Does this mean that the fans can expect a grand return? Well, the odds are rather slim. At 51 years of age, Jericho has given years in the wrestling business. It is highly unlikely that Jericho will continue to wrestle after his contract with AEW expires.

However, it remains to be seen if or when WWE will induct the wrestling legend into the Hall of Fame. Apart from being a wrestling personality, Jericho also happens to be a rockstar. He is the lead vocalist of the rock band “Fozzy”. With so much going on for the man that wears many hats, and with so much he has put into the business already, it is safe to rule out his return to WWE.