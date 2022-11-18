Was Tony Khan Aware of What CM Punk Was going To Say At The All Out Post-Show Media Scrum?

After the shocking turn of events at the media scrum of All Out PPV followed by the ugly altercation backstage, CM Punk’s reputation in the wrestling business may never be the same again. As AEW approaches its next PPV event of Full Gear, the president Tony Khan was asked by Wrestlinginc at a recent media call whether he was aware of what Punk was going to say on the mic as he sat right next to Tony.

In case you’re unaware of what happened during the All Out post-show media scrum, CM Punk spewed a tirade of abuse attacking Colt Cabana, The Elite, and “Hangman” Adam Page while sitting right next to Tony Khan.

To make matters worse, Punk reportedly powerwalked backstage and caused an outbreak of fisticuffs. All participants were suspended indefinitely following the incident. Now, AEW is reportedly in the process of buying out Punk’s contract.

Did Tony Khan know what CM Punk was going to say at the media scrum?

While many believe that CM Punk is solely responsible for his actions that left an indelible mark on AEW, Tony Khan has been evading questions regarding Punk since it happened.

On being asked if he knew what Punk was going to say Khan stated that he was unaware as he was thinking more about Keith Lee and Swerve as they were next to speak at the scrum after Punk.

CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks Threatening To Leave #AEW After #CMPunk Rant Following All Out

Malakai Black Teases Leaving AEW At All Out

The Joker At All Out is MJF or another ex #WWE guy #AEWAllOut2022 pic.twitter.com/06EAHSoORI — Hi5 Wrestling News (@hi5_wrestling) September 5, 2022

“I never know. No, I did not know,” said Khan. “I will not comment beyond that except to say I had Keith (Lee) and Swerve coming up right after that and I had important stuff to talk to them” concluded Khan.

Tony Khan’s expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM Punk#AEW #AllOut2022 Video Credit: @_denisesalcedo pic.twitter.com/BDYTgvWthT — José (@J0Z0_) September 5, 2022

As far as why Tony Khan did not intervene to stop the melee going, he had important things on his mind to talk about regarding Keith Lee and Swerve following Punk’s turn to speak.

CM Punk may return to WWE for a possible match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

Despite his actions and marred reputation, the WWE Universe is speculating that the former Ultimate Fighter will most likely return to WWE at WrestleMania for a match with “The Texas Rattle Snake” Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

Although many people backstage reportedly detest Punk’s possible return, bringing him back against Austin may benefit WWE from a financial standpoint.

Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/xJzPgfTliU — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) November 13, 2022

In an edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer stated that the idea of bringing Punk back may meet with a lot of disapproval from people backstage as they do not want to work with him but, it can be good for business.

“I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Everyone knows what happened in AEW, it’s like, ‘Do we really want that? Do we need that?” said Meltzer.

Click here for more wrestling news.