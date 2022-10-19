“Our Goal Is to Have a Weekly Show for Ring of Honor” – Tony Khan Addresses the Future of ROH

AEW President Tony Khan has made some big announcements regarding the future of his recently bought Ring of Honor (ROH).

Tony Khan, in his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, opened up about his plans for ROH in the upcoming year. The President of AEW began with a huge announcement regarding the current ROH World Champion. He revealed that Chris Jericho has signed a new deal and will be staying with AEW through 2025. Khan also discussed the future goals he has set for his recently brought asset.

Ring of Honor, a company that worked as an independent brand for 20 years, is now under Tony Khan. And since the management has changed, fans wanted to know about its future direction. Well, the AEW President has some good news for ROH fans.

Tony Khan hopes to have a “weekly show” for ROH “in 2023”

Talking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan mentioned ROH’s recent Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and acknowledged its success. He also talked about the plans he has for Ring of Honor in the upcoming year. First, he announced an ROH pay-per-view for this year and assured more in the future. Then, Khan revealed his plan to give at least one weekly show to his newest wrestling acquisition in 2023. He stated:

“The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more… Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022. And then, follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

Moreover, Tony also discussed the 19th October, one-time-only Tuesday Special episode of AEW Dynamite. The CEO of AEW claimed this will only be the second time when four titles will be on the line.

Don’t miss this week’s Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Cincinnati, Ohio at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/mhB9GfgcjC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 16, 2022

Chris Jericho will be defending his ROH World Champion on the same night

The Tuesday Special edition of Dynamite will have both AEW and ROH World titles on the line. Jon Moxley will be defending his AEW title against Hangman Adam Page. And for Ring of Honor, champion Chris Jericho will be locking horns with Dalton Castle. Jericho recently won his first ROH title after defeating AEW’s Claudio Castagnoli at the Grand Slam episode.

Nevertheless, a new extended deal means Chris Jericho will stay and help Tony Khan take AEW to new heights. Since Jericho also holds the ROH title, his experience and stardom could help the company grow under new management. A veteran head like Chris Jericho could be very useful for Tony Khan considering the recent backstage conflicts of AEW.

