“You Ain’t F**king Hurt Boy!” – a Fan Made Brock Lesnar Laugh and Break Character During His SummerSlam Match Against Roman Reigns

Recalling the time when Brock Lesnar received some health tips from a fan, making him break his character during the match.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating superstars on the current WWE roster. The Beast Incarnate has never broken his character for almost his entire career. In fact, when he was accompanied by Paul Heyman, Lesnar barely communicated with fans. Even when he wrestled a match, he just meant business.

Well, it appears that with time, The Beast Incarnate has also changed. A video clip from this year’s SummerSlam has been all over the internet. It shows a side of Lesnar that is very rare to see usually.

Brock Lesnar giggles as a fan tries to advise him during the match

SummerSlam 2022 saw Brock Lesnar going one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed championships. The two men were featured in a Last Man Standing match which in many ways was their best in recent times. From lifting the ring to using the weapons, both gave their best but it was Roman who won the match.

However, there was an interesting moment during the match that is still being shared on social media. At this year’s SummerSlam, fans saw Brock Lesnar breaking his character because of someone in attendance. The fan-shared clip shows a fan in the front row giving some health tips to Brock Lesnar. He was shouting at him and saying:

“Brock, that’s enough. Rub some dirt on it. You ain’t hurt. You ain’t f**king hurt boy!”

The Beast Incarnate just looked at him and started laughing. Here’s the footage:

First, the man was brave enough to talk to The Beast while he his wrestling. And then, brag about it on his TikTok account.

Anyway, this year’s SummerSlam was probably one of those rare occasions when Brock Lesnar broke his character more than once. After the match, he could be seen bidding goodbye to the live crowd and even interacting with a kid. After that loss, Lesnar has taken a break from in-ring action and enjoying his farming and hunting.

The Beast Incarnate might be in his old look when he appears next

For the last year or so, Brock Lesnar has surprised everyone with the way he executed his face gimmick. When he made his return to WWE last year in August, he had adopted a cowboy/farmer look and interacted a lot more with fans. A cowboy attire with a ponytail and beard, Lesnar’s recent in-ring persona was liked by all the WWE fans.

But, he was recently spotted with a whole new look. The Cowboy Brock has ditched his beard which means his next WWE appearance might be with a different look.

🚨Brock Lesnar is set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5 according to reports. His opponent at this time is unknown, but a return in October is now likely – @GiveMeSport.#BrockLesnar #WWE #CrownJewel pic.twitter.com/CmbielOr4d — Jay (@Jay48565203) September 27, 2022

Although there are speculations that he will be featuring at the upcoming Crown Jewel event, nothing is official yet. Considering his next official appearance which is at the Day 1 PPV, Brock still has time to grow his beard back. But, it would be interesting to see whether he returns as a Cowboy or as the old Beast Incarnate.

