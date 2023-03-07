Alexa Bliss had a career resurgence when she paired with Bray Wyatt during the lockdown. The Goddess soon adapted the mannerisms of her partner and together, the two terrorized the WWE roster across both shows. However, the gimmick was dropped once Bray Wyatt was released from his contract. However, it appears that the two may pair up once again very soon.

Since Wyatt’s return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year, fans have wondered if he will partner Alexa Bliss once again. There were a few hints here and there. However, nothing substantial has happened so far. Although, we may now have a timeline for it.

Alexa Bliss expected to be involved with Bray Wyatt once again

According to a report from Xero News, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss will be involved with each other after WrestleMania 39. During their last appearance together, Bliss betrayed The Fiend. This allowed Orton to pick the win. Wyatt was released soon after, but was brought back by Triple H last year.

The report reads:

“WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I’m told there are more “twists and turns” coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Bray Wyatt once again post WrestleMania.”

Although, the two have yet to come face to face with each other since his return, the WWE have teased a coming together between the two.

It will be interesting to see how this is achieved, considering the way the two parted. However, considering the success of the partnership the last time they were together, fans will be more than excited to see what’s in store.

Especially considering how Alexa Bliss has yet to have a notable run on the main roster since moving on from the Wyatt storyline.

