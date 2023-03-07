Triple H Reportedly Set to Push SmackDown Star One Last Time to Help Him Become Successful

Before becoming head of creative on the main roster, Triple H ran NXT. He was quite successful in pushing stars and getting them over. However, not all of his creations hit the mark on their main roster debut. One such star was Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion had a dreadful main roster run under Vince McMahon before he was released. Triple H has since brought him back and has given him all the tools that helped him on during his time in NXT. However, there has been no change in his luck so far.

In a roster full of exciting talent such as Gunther, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and more, Kross has stood out like a sore thumb. However, it seems there is some good news heading his way.

Triple H reportedly set to push Karrion Kross one last time

According to a report from Xero News, Triple H plans on giving Karrion Kross one last push on the main roster, The Game believes that he can help the Doom Walker become as big of a star as he believes he can be and has already arranged new plans for him that will begin post WrestleMania 39.

The report read:

“Triple H reportedly wants to give Karrion Kross one last push to try and turn him into the star he believes he can be, WWE now have new plans in place for that going forward post WrestleMania.”

Karrion Kross was involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre that did nothing for either man. Kross had no heat from the crowd. However, he recieved his opportunity last week, when he inserted himself into the Intercontinental contendership.

Reports suggest that McIntyre will win the match, and there is a possibility that Sheamus will somehow be added. If true, that means, Kross will have to wait for his opportunity after the first two days of April. Although, a good showing this week may just as well help him.

