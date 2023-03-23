WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Makes a Surprise Appearance at “The Masked Singer”

WWE fans haven’t seen a glimpse of Alexa Bliss in the ring for over seven weeks now. In fact, she has been lying low since her defeat against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Alexa will most likely miss this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All as well. However, “Little Miss Bliss” recently graced the stage of a non-WWE show. Alexa Bliss made a shocking appearance on the American reality singing show “The Masked Singer”.

Based on the South Korean tv series King of Mask Singer, FOX’s show features celebrities like Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg as panelists. In each episode, these stars, alongside the audience, vote for their favorite singer.

Alexa Bliss performed on The Masked Singer under the Axolotl mask

“The Masked Singer” recently aired the 6th episode of its 9th season, which saw Alexa Bliss making an appearance. The former RAW women’s champion performed “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” by Leann Rimes.

This week’s edition of the show had two new contenders performing under the mask of Axolotl and Macaw. Although the former advanced to the next week, the latter was eliminated.

However, the real shocker came when the celebrity under the Axolotl mask was unmasked. It was none other than the WWE superstar Alexa Bliss. The former RAW women’s champion gave a clue to the panelists that went like this:

“NFL star Robert Woods holds a helmet with the words ‘2.3 million.’ That’s how many people watch me when I work, and that’s just on a Monday.”

Despite a few hints to WWE, only McCarthy could guess the identity correctly. Scherzinger picked McKayla Maroney and Robin and Ken Jeong thought she was either Brie Bella or Nikki Bella.

Alexa Bliss also confessed to having serious “stage fright” during her post-unmasking on The Masked Singer. The WWE superstar claimed she had overcome that fear now.

Well, Alexa Bliss isn’t the first pro wrestler to appear on The Masked Singer. Last Year, ex-WWE and now AEW superstar Chris Jericho performed as ‘Bride’ on the show.

The Harley Quinn of WWE recently underwent a minor facial procedure

Alexa Bliss recently revealed that she underwent treatment for skin cancer found on her face. She shared a few more details with a fan who posted a screenshot of her Instagram story. The former RAW women’s champion stated there was a spot on the side of her face that had gotten worse.

When she consulted a doctor, biopsy results confirmed that it was basal cell carcinoma. Thankfully, it is the most common type of skin cancer, which Bliss got rid of with a quick and easy procedure. Though, she didn’t mention anything about her return to the WWE ring.

Alexa Bliss is all clear after having a procedure to remove a basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. We are so glad she is going to be okay. Sending her the best wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YXMpJihPiz — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) March 22, 2023

