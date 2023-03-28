WWE News and Rumors: This SmackDown Superstar Is the “Number 1 Choice” to Win and Successfully Cash in Money in the Bank This Year

WWE seemingly has major plans in store for LA Knight after WrestleMania 39. LA Knight has substantiated that he is one of the most talented athletes, in the ring and on the mic. Knight’s charisma as a talent was accentuated during his rivalry with Bray Wyatt. A new report states that LA Knight may potentially become the next Money In The Bank winner later this year.

This year, The Money in the Bank PLE will emanate from The O2 arena in London. The event will take place in July. Last year, Austin Theory won the contract but failed to successfully cash it in. However, the new report predicts that the winner this year will successfully cash in the contract to claim the top Championship title.

LA Knight is reportedly going to win the Money In The Bank this year

Xero News leaked WWE’s plans for this year’s Money in the Bank PLE. According to the report, it is being discussed internally that LA Knight is the “number 1 choice” to win the MITB match. LA Knight’s mic skills are his strongest attribute.

Hence, the Creative team is likely to have him claim the coveted briefcase. It’s worth noting that the winner of the contract is entitled to a World Title shot within a year from the retrieval of the contract.

The report read-

LA Knight is still the #1 choice internally for MITB this year. WWE feel his mic skills fits what the briefcase needs and he is a perfect choice for it. WWE are planning a successful cash in this year. — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 27, 2023

The report further added that this year, the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match would be successful in cashing in the contract. Statistically, most of the contract winners have successfully become new Champions after cashing in the briefcase.

However, losing the title match is also a possibility. John Cena, Damian Sandow, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, and Austin Theory were the only WWE superstars who cashed in the contract in a losing effort.

2023 Money In The Bank briefcase winner pic.twitter.com/Jhr06oGcgG — Giovanni #DaredevilIsBack (@markmane2) February 25, 2023

LA Knight may face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley was initially supposed to face Bray Wyatt at the Grandest Stage. However, WWE was forced to scrap the match due to Wyatt’s disappearance from WWE programming.

According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, LA Knight is Triple H’s “backup” plan for Bobby Lashley. The report also hinted at Stone Cold Steve Austin’s involvement in the match or segment.

🚨 Bobby Lashley will still be at #WrestleMania card, even if Bray Wyatt can’t make the show, @WrestleVotes tells @GiveMeSport. Triple H has LA Knight as ‘backup’ for a segment/match with the ex-WWE Champion which could involve Stone Cold Steve Austin too.https://t.co/sHLqi6RqVG — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) March 23, 2023

