Major Details About The “Leading Candidate” To Win The 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank

Earlier this year, WWE announced that the 2023 Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be held in the UK. Scheduled to take place on July 1, 2023, it is going to be hosted at The O2 Arena in London. Although the event is more than two months away, Triple H might already have a worthy contender in mind. As a matter of fact, a recent report has shed light on the potential winner of the 2023 men’s Money in the Bank match.

For the last few months, multiple reports have suggested that Triple H rates LA Knight very highly. The Creative Head of WWE has been pleased with the kind of crowd reaction he is getting. And if the reports are true, big things might be happening with him soon.

LA Knight is currently the leading candidate to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank

WRKDWrestling, through a recent Twitter post, provided some major insights on the plans WWE has for the 2023 men’s Money in the Bank match. Considering the report, this year’s edition of the event might be a breaking point for a SmackDown Star’s career.

And it’s none other than “The Prince of Eternia” LA Knight. The rising star has been in the headlines for a few months now. Because of his ability to get over so generically, Knight is often a talking point for fans on social media.

According to WRKDWrestling, The Prince of Eternia will soon be receiving the biggest push of his pro wrestling career. Internally, WWE has discussed him as the leading candidate to win the 2023 men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

“LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match.” WRKDWrestling wrote

LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4h3dB0KTvM — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 15, 2023

The booking of The Prince of Eternia, right now, is conveying a whole different story to the fans

Well, dirt sheets often contend that WWE sees a great future in LA Knight, but his booking suggests otherwise. When he was featured in a feud with Bray Wyatt, everyone thought big things were coming.

However, he kind of lost momentum after the Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble this year. Since then, LA Knight has been constantly a victim of lousy creative decisions. In fact, during this week’s SmackDown Live, WWE booked him to lose against Xavier Woods.

Xavier Woods defeats La Knight in the first match of the night #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vh1msfvR6H — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) April 15, 2023

Nevertheless, reports suggest that all these losses will eventually lead to a bigger push. If LA Knight does win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank, he will most likely be a world champion soon. Now, whether that happens or not is yet to be seen.

