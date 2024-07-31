“Long-Term Consequences”: Logan Paul Explains Decision to Step Away From Boxing Unlike Jake

Combat sports, be it boxing, wrestling, or MMA, warrant absolute dedication and sacrifice. However, Logan Paul was not willing to give so much up for boxing, which is why, he decided to step away from the sport altogether.

Recently, Paul was joined on the IMPAULSIVE podcast by the WBA and WBO welterweight champion, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, when the conversation turned to the Ohio native’s decision to quit boxing. To this, Logan hailed his brother Jake as the better boxer in the family before detailing his decision to leave the sport, saying,

“What you just said is a sacrifice that I’m not super willing to make which I think is why I’ve chosen to let my brother be the boxer in the family, he is obviously better at it than I’m and I can do it but I really believe that the one asset I do have is my brain and I think I kind of just decided that I don’t want to like take that damage and potentially suffer those long term consequences that you get from boxing.”

Realizing the nitty gritty of the sport, Paul concluded that his biggest asset is his brain, and that’s a sacrifice he is not willing to take. After all, it’s no secret that boxing, unlike MMA or wrestling, induces more head trauma, and this prompted the 29-year-old to call it quits instead of taking frequent punishment to the head.

Having fought his rival KSI twice before he agreed to fight Dillon Danis in a grudge match, Logan has since signed out of boxing before turning his attention to professional wrestling. In fact, the fighter was recently crowned the United States champion after he dethroned the fan-favorite, Rey Mysterio.

Logan dubs himself “Mr Steal Yo Finish” ahead of SummerSlam

Boxing fans and aficionados might despise the idea of an influencer becoming a professional prizefighter but Logan is not just your average content creator chasing clout. In fact, the young entrepreneur has an inner wrestler in him, which encourages him to keep returning to the WWE ring.

Transitioning into professional wrestling, Paul has made quite an impression with his high-flying high-risk maneuvers & his daring stunts, emulating the past greats of the sport.

Now, prior to his SummerSlam appearance, the 29-year-old decided to announce himself as “Mr Steal You Finish.” Putting up a social media post, Paul revealed his new nickname by posting a short montage of him using moves made famous by others.

Meanwhile, fans will be able to catch Logan in action as early as this weekend, as he will be wrestling at SummerSlam to defend his US title against fan favorite LA Knight in his hometown of Cleveland.