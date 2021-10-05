Becky Lynch declares herself first pick for day two of WWE Draft – Comeplete details of WWE Draft Night 2 and which superstars have moved rosters.

Day 2 of the WWE draft continued on RAW tonight. The first night of the draft took place on SmackDown last Friday. There were a number of significant changes such as RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair moving to SmackDown whle Bianca Belair moved to RAW.

The New Day and Drew McIntyre have also traded brands and will now perform on SmackDown while the Mysterios and Edge make their way to Monday Nights. Night 2 of the WWE draft continued with some suprises along the way.

WWE Draft Night 2

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch opened RAW tonight and revealed that she is returning to the Red Brand. This is interesting because now both the brands have their champions on the opposite shows.

It will be interesting to see if they will drop the title before moving to their new homes or will they simply swap the titles like they did last time with The New Day and The Street Profits and their respective Tag Team Championships.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks, who was drafted to SmackDown in the first round tonight, remains the only SmackDown performer competing for the SmackDown championship triple threat match at Crown Jewel.

WWE Draft Night 2

First Round

RAW picks SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay on SmackDown

RAW picks Bobby Lashley to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks Sasha Banks to stay on SmackDown

IT’S BOSS TIME on Friday nights!@SashaBanksWWE gets drafted to #SmackDown in the first round of Night 2 of the #WWEDraft. Stay tuned for more picks throughout the night on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/zP1ZH46PPR — WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2021



Second Round

RAW picks Seth Rollins to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to stay on SmackDown

RAW picks WWE United States Champion Damian Priest to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks Sheamus to come over from RAW



Third Round

RAW picks AJ Styles and Omos to stay on the show

SmackDown picks Shayna Baszler to come over from RAW

RAW picks Kevin Owens to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks Xia Li to come over from WWE NXT



Fourth Round

RAW picks Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders to come over from RAW

RAW picks Finn Balor to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks Ricochet to come over from RAW



Fifth Round

RAW picks Karrion Kross to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to come over from RAW

RAW picks Alexa Bliss to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks Cesaro to stay on SmackDown



Sixth Round

RAW picks Carmella to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks Ridge Holland to come over from NXT

RAW picks Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson

SmackDown picks Sami Zayn to stay on the show



