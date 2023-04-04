When Will the 2023 WWE Draft Take Place?

Now that WrestleMania 39 is finally in the books, WWE has yet to schedule the annual Draft program. However, a new report has come to light with information about the 2023 WWE Draft. The Draft is a yearly program that allows the WWE to refresh its roster on both brands. WWE performers tore the house down in SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania. While some rivalries concluded, others were renewed. The outcomes at WrestleMania will dictate the course of the superstars’ careers going forward.

That said, the next chapter in the book is to determine which superstar fits on what show. Judging by the way things are going, SmackDown could use more female talents.

On the other hand, there is a dearth of babyfaces on the flagship show, Raw. Certain superstars have been making appearances on both shows even though they are signed to a particular brand. WWE is looking to balance things out soon.

2023 WWE Draft may take place next week

According to PWInsider, the WWE Draft will take place next week on either Raw or SmackDown. The WWE Draft is reportedly going to happen on the 10th or 14th of April. While the shakeup was expected to take place on Raw after Mania, Triple H did not make any announcement regarding it when he kicked things off on Raw.

pwinsider have announced draft is 10th/14th April — Xero News (@NewsXero) April 3, 2023

Ever since Triple H came to power, he has been a catalyst of change. The Game is now looking to restore meaning to both brands of WWE. For far too long, WWE superstars have been making appearances randomly on both shows.

Back in the day, the Survivor Series traditional 5-man elimination match made more sense as superstars represented their true brand. It remains to be seen when the promotion officially announces the Draft.

WWE did not have an annual Draft in 2022

Although The Draft is a typical-yearly program, it was not held in 2022 due to internal reasons. This has led to a mix-up of superstars on both brands. It was also reported last year that the WWE Draft would take place after WrestleMania 39.

The last time the WWE roster was significantly refreshed was in 2021. It was also when two major talents, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre were Drafted to SmackDown.

