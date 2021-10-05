“I’ll allow it” – Bayley advocates for SmackDown star to win WWE Queen’s Crown tournament

Bayley advocates for SmackDown star to win WWE Queen’s Crown tournament. The final of the tournament is expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE recently announced the return of the King of the Ring tournament. As has been speculated for quite some time now, the promotion also announced a tournament for the women dubbed the Queen’s Crown tournament. Both tournaments will begin on October 11th.

The King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown Tournaments begin NEXT WEEK on FOX! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/s5NaRVLhqJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 2, 2021



According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast the finals will take place in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel on October 21st. There is no word so far on the participants as of yet but it appears that fans already have a favourite who also has the backing of the first ever WWE Women’s Grand Slam champion Bayley.

Bayley advocates for SmackDown star to win WWE Queen’s Crown tournament

Over the weekend, WWE’s Twitter account asked fans to choose the winner for the two tournaments. There were many who picked Liv Morgan as the contender most likely to go all the way through. Morgan herself posted a fan made image of herself.



Bayley who has been out of action due to an injury took the time to respond to the tweet, writing:

“I’ll allow it”

I’ll allow it — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 4, 2021



Morgan thanked the former SmackDown Women’s champion for her approval saying:

“Thank u for ur blessing”

Thank u for ur blessing 🙏🏼😏 https://t.co/CRcb4qdx5H — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 4, 2021



Liv Morgan has had the fans behind her for quite a long time now. She seems to be pushed every now and then but just when it seems like she has gathered some momentum her they suddently take her off television.Winning the Queen’s crown tournament could just be the shot in the arm the former Riott Squad member needs to be inserted into the title picture.

