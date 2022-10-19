Bobby Lashley Once Pitched Vince McMahon an Idea That Included Gaining Weight and Going Into a Depression

Former WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley recently revealed a strange storyline idea he once suggested to Vince McMahon.

The former CEO of WWE had a reputation for having the final say in everything that transpired in the company. Only a few superstars can claim they freely pitched their ideas to Vince McMahon backstage.

Bobby Lashley is one of them, and his bond with his boss was evident when he retired earlier this year. The Almighty was unable to believe Vince McMahon was completely gone from WWE.

But anyway, he was close with Vince which means he could pitch his own storyline ideas. Recently, the former US champion shared an outlandish storyline idea he once discussed with the former CEO of WWE.

Bobby Lashley wanted to gain up to 70 pounds but Vince McMahon disapproved

The Almighty appeared on the newest episode of NotSam Wrestling. where he revealed a weird character idea he once had in mind. Bobby Lashley stated that last year or the previous one, he went to Vince McMahon and pitched a storyline he was interested in playing. He said if he loses a single match, he will have a character change.

Just like a method actor, The Almighty wanted to go into severe depression and even gain weight for legitimacy. Lashley revealed he was ready to gain up to 70 pounds and just be fat. Eventually, someone like MVP would come and pull him out of that phase.

However, Vince McMahon didn’t approve thinking there was no way to pull that off. However, Lashley was confident that if given a chance he would. He wanted the crowd to witness all of that happening. He said:

“I [Bobby Lashley] told him [Vince McMahon] … If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression, and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat… And then have like somebody like an MVP… pull me back and then have the crowd watch…”

The Almighty recently suffered a vicious attack from Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley has openly confessed many times that he came back to WWE with just one goal. And it is to face the one and only “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. Although he got his match and even defeated Lesnar at this year’s Royal Rumble, it had a lot of outside interference. Bobby Lashley defeated Brock for the WWE title but it was aided by the attack of Roman Reigns.

Anyway, the two might be face to face once again as Brock attacked Lashley during the season premiere of RAW recently. The Beast Incarnate injured Lashley and made him unfit to defend his US Title defense against Seth Rollins. However, he still fought the match but lost the title eventually.

