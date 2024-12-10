Ex-WWE Star Bobby Lashley Opens Up About Choosing Not to Sign with UFC to Continue His Pro Wrestling Career

AEW star Bobby Lashley has revealed that he was on the verge of signing with the UFC but ultimately decided against it. The reason? He wasn’t ready to walk away from his pro wrestling career. Lashley, a former WWE star and a skilled MMA fighter, opted for Bellator instead, where he could pursue both passions simultaneously.

While UFC would have been a major step in his MMA career, the strict exclusivity rules didn’t align with his goals, and Lashley prioritized keeping his wrestling journey alive.

For Lashley, being in the WWE was more of a priority. During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE world champion revealed that he had to be smart and practical about the financial demands of having a career in pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts

“It was a decision I had to make because, one I could fight for another organisation that could offer more money and I always thought if the situation changes in the WWE, that is my calling and that is where I deserve to be. I did not want to lock up a contract with them (UFC) because I would have had to really just like shut off wrestling.”

The UFC is notoriously famous for having iron-clad contracts where fighters can not participate in activities outside the UFC without its approval. Of course, they do make exceptions at times. Case in point- Conor McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. But given that the promotion practically holds a monopoly in the sport, its decision-making is less standard and more whimsical, primarily with the goal of what makes the most money.

Lashley could have been that guy of course. Having served in the US armed forces for 3 years, Lashley already had the discipline to do the job. His impressive physique and athleticism in the indies had also made him sort of a celebrity even before he joined the WWE. So, he could have gone the Brock Lesnar route if fate had had other ideas.

He actually has an impressive record of 15-2 as a professional MMA fighter. He fought at Bellator between September 2014 and October 2016. Interestingly, Lashley won all five of his fights at Bellator via stoppage.

MMA and UFC: Crossover for the ages

The crossover between WWE and UFC has always been fascinating, with stars jumping between the scripted drama of pro wrestling and the raw intensity of MMA. Athletes like Lesnar have famously made waves in both arenas, proving that the skills and charisma needed for WWE can translate into UFC success. Lesnar, a former WWE champion, became the UFC heavyweight champion by defeating Randy Couture in just his 4th fight in the promotion.

Of course, having been a NCAA wrestling champion and a freak of an athlete really helped his cause. Lesnar even headlined UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, a fight he won by decision.

Similarly, Ronda Rousey brought her UFC stardom to WWE, becoming a top draw in wrestling while adding legitimacy to its women’s division. Meanwhile, former WWE names like CM Punk have tried their hand in the octagon, though with mixed results.

On the flip side, UFC fighters like Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle have carved out careers in WWE, blending their combat skills with the theatrics of pro wrestling.

With TKO now owning both companies, one can even expect a few more crossovers along the way. The UFC for one, certainly has guys who have enough mic skills and charisma to sell out arenas.