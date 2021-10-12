“Bubba didn’t want to play fair” – D-Von Dudley blames Bully Ray for WWE not renewing their contracts

D-Von Dudley blames Bully Ray for WWE not renewing their contracts. The Dudley Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.

The WWE Tag Team division may be a bit lacklustre at the moment but there was a time when it was one of the most exciting acts on their show. The Dudley Bozy along with the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian made the division a must watch program.

D-Von Dudley and Bully Ray (known as Bubba Ray Dudley in the WWE) are WWE Hall of Famers and are one of the most decorated teams to have ever performed for the promotion. However, during a recent conversation on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast, D-Von admitted that his departure from the promotion left a bad taste in his mouth and blamed Bubba Ray for it.

“Well, Bubba didn’t want to play fair. And I know Bubba will have his own opinion about what happened, but again, that’s the majority of it. They gave us both the contract. I signed it. He didn’t want to sign it and it left a bad taste in their mouth. And by the time he was ready to sign it, some time had already went by. Let me give you a timeline: when Shane McMahon came back in Detroit, that was when I signed the deal. That was in March. So the deal actually came to us in February of that year. Now they’ve been trying to get us to sign it and Bubba wouldn’t sign it.”

“Now all of a sudden we go forward and I’ve signed it and he hasn’t because there’s still things he felt he had to take care of on his side. By the time he got through that, the company was like, ‘Nah, we don’t want it anymore. We’re not dealing with the headaches.’ And they decided not to do it.”

“It wasn’t like the WWE did a bad thing by us. Let me put it to you this way – they gave us a contract that was great, and at 44 and 45 years of age, I even told Bubba, ‘We need to take the money and just go. We’re not gonna get another opportunity like this again. We just need to sign this contract and do another year. If you don’t do another year after it, don’t do it. I’ll go on my own.’ But I couldn’t make him sign it.”

The Dudley Boyz are the only team to have won the WWF, WWE, ECW, WCW, NWA, TNA and IWGP Tag Team Championships, as well as to win the All Japan Pro Wrestling’s World’s Strongest Tag Determination League. WWE recognizes them as the most decorated tag team in company history, with 18 world tag team championship reigns.

The Duo were was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame back in 2018.

