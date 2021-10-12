“I was going to be let go very soon” – Big E recalls when he thought his WWE career was over

Big E recalls when he thought his WWE career was over. The reigning WWE Champion was convinced he was going to be let go.

Big E is one of the most popular names in wrestling right now. Since moving away from the New Day last year, he has gone on to win a second Intercontinental Championship before becoming Mr. Money in the Bank. He eventually cashed in his contract to win his first ever WWE Championship. There was one time however, when Big E believed that his career had gone awry.

SmackDown is the most watched Wrestling Show in the world today. Before the brand split however, it was where wrestlers where sent to perform before they were sent back to development or released. During a conversation with Matty Paddock of The UK Independent, Big E spoke about how he was worried about his future with the company after the 2014 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

“I was in a program with Bad News Barrett. He was super over and had that scissor lift and was getting great reactions. The night that I dropped the title, I was blowing my comeback and getting booed and, as a babyface, that’s the worst!

“When you’ve got your heel rocking and rolling and you’re getting booed… oh no! Things have gone awry! I ended up losing the title that night and it got to a point afterwards where [WWE agent] Road Dogg said: ‘We need to get you to work on something and find something because we have no plans for you right now.’ Thankfully, that same day [Xavier] Woods came up to me and pitched doing a faction. That took some time to get going of course!”

Big E then spoke about an email he received about his move to SmackDown.

“It said that [I] wasn’t going to Raw anymore and was only needed for SmackDown. At the time it typically meant those people were either doing dark [non-televised] matches, and not long after were either back on [developmental show] NXT or were fired. For me that felt like, ‘Oh, my career is not going the way I wanted it to…’ and that I was either going to be either demoted or let go very soon.

“Those were moments where I thought, ‘I need a life raft here,’ and I’m very grateful that some idea, some person came along at the right time and kept my career afloat. I look back at those moments and I’m thankful that I survived, thankful that I could ride those waves and those rough times, and I’m still here.”

