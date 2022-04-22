“We’re not gonna do it if it doesn’t mean anything” – WWE Hall of Famer hails The Undertaker for refusing to kick out of their finisher

WWE Veteran Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) on The Broken Skull Sessions said that The Undertaker once denied kicking out of their 3D Finisher.

WWE legend Bully Ray made an appearance on The Broken Skulls Sessions and recalled his match with The Undertaker in 2004.

The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) were going against The Phenom in a Handicap Concrete Crypt match in the main event of the 2004 Great American Bash event. Bully Ray proclaimed that he and D-Von offered the Undertaker to kick out of their finisher(3D).

Bully Ray on why The Undertaker refused to kick out

When Bully Ray appeared on The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold, the WWE veteran recalled that nobody had ever kicked out of the finisher (3D) before the match. For that reason, The Undertaker rejected the idea of kicking out. Moreover, The Phenom advised Dudley Boyz to allow someone else to kick out of that move.

Appreciating the Undertaker’s gesture, Bully Ray said:

“Nobody kicked out. If we hit the move, maybe there was a save or a pull-out… nobody kicked out. As a matter of fact, at the Great American Bash when it was The Dudleyz versus ‘Taker, we said to ‘Taker, ‘If you want this…’ and he said, ‘Nope, you protected it for so long. We’re not gonna do it if it doesn’t mean anything.’ Total respect.”

The match resulted in The Undertaker defeating The Dudley Boyz after hitting D-Von with a Tombstone Piledriver. As per the match stipulation, Taker buried his former manager Paul Bearer in cement inside a glass crypt.

#OnThisDay in 2004: The Great American Bash PPV: The Undertaker beat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) in a Concrete Crypt handicap match. pic.twitter.com/a4hyyhjKuJ — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) June 27, 2017

If not The Undertaker, then who was the first person to kick out of the 3D?

Speaking on the Broken Skull Sessions, Bully Ray further recalled the TNA Tag Team Championship Match between The Dudley Boyz and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in 2010. During the closing moments, Chris Sabin became the first person to kick out of the finisher(3D).

While recollecting on the memorable moment, Bully Ray said that The Dudley Boyz had planned to retire after the match as part of a storyline. ,” Bully Ray recalled:

“We hit the 3D on Chris Sabin, D-Von goes for the cover… one… two… Sabin kicks out. What the hell? Mike Tenay on the call on commentary, ‘I don’t think anybody’s ever kicked out of this move.’ Blah, blah, blah. The next set of tapings, me and D-Von, ‘Thank you very much, everybody, we love you, goodbye, we’re out the door.”

The Undertaker may not be the first person to kick out of 3D, but he surely did earn massive respect from one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling history.

