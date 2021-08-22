Brock Lesnar makes WWE return following Roman Reigns vs John Cena at SummerSlam 2021. The Beast Incarnate had been away since Wrestlemania 36.

Roman Reigns’ run at the top of the SmackDown hierarchy has been far from easy. The Head of the table just faced Edge at Money in the Bank and barely managed to get away by the skin of his teeth. He had just begun celebrating when John Cena came out as his next opponent.

The Tribal Chief faced the Cenation leader in the main event of SummerSlam tonight. The two put on arguably the best match of the night. Reigns was dragged to hell and back by Cena but the Universal Champion managed to somehow beat the 16-time Champion.

Just as it was at Money in the Bank, Reigns did not get any time to catch his breath. His victory was immediately overshadowed by the surprise return of his white whale Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar makes WWE return following Roman Reigns vs John Cena at SummerSlam 2021



Reigns and Lesnar have a storied past. The two have faced each other a number of times before in singles, triple threats and even a fatal four match. While Reigns has managed to win 2 out of the 6 matches they’ve both been involved in, no other WWE star has given him a harder time than the Beast Incarnate himself.



Despite Reigns’ new cocky personality, he hasn’t forgotten what he’s endured at the hands of Lesnar, evident by the fact that he was clearly shaken. And so was Paul Heyman. The special counsel to the Tribal Chief used to be Lesnar’s advocate and it is obvious that neither of the three have forgotten it. So there’s more to this story than just the Universal title and it will be interesting to see how the WWE fleshes this out.



