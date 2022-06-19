“Can you imagine if Vince McMahon went to jail?” – Fans shed anger over Twitter to recent allegations on WWE Boss

The wrestling fans have taken to Twitter to express themselves regarding the recent developments going in WWE with respect to Vince McMahon.

The wrestling world was taken aback when it was reported by The Wall Street Journal that the WWE boss Vince McMahon has landed in trouble. The trouble was due to a secret settlement of a whopping $3 million. As per the report by WSJ the settlement was done between Vince and a former employee of the company. The settlement prevents a former employee from talking about her relationship with McMahon.

When The WSJ announced the same on Twitter, the fans were outraged. Some of the fans tried to defend the WWE Chief. But, the majority of them were of the opinion that they were expecting such behaviour from the WWE Boss. The fans poured out their anger on Twitter and expressed their concern.

Fans shed anger over Twitter to recent allegations on WWE Boss

An excerpt from WSJ’s piece that has taken Wrestling Twitter consisted, “The board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said. The Journal couldn’t determine how many previous agreements were being scrutinized.” [H/T The Wall Street Journal]

WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar https://t.co/FXdiFlpfiq — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 15, 2022

Outraged by this, the fans and followers of WWE took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their feelings. With respect to the same, a Twitter user wrote, ‘Cancel Vince McMahon. He is one of the people who truly deserve it.’ While the other user seemed disappointed by the ‘unprofessional actions’ of the WWE Chief.

Vince McMahon is been compared to Superman Character

At the same time, a user seemed like taken aback by the news. He said that one cannot imagine if Vince lands in jail. While one of the viewers said that people who are not fans of professional wrestling may get shocked by the news. But the ones who have been following the game since 1998 have no issues believing the story.

Comparing Vince to the Superman character a user tweeted, Vince McMahon How Vince is according to real life. The user had also attached a picture of the Superman character along with this tweet.

At the same time, one of the followers of wrestling expressed their state of shock. The user wrote that they were shocked to see Vince McMahon trending on Twitter.

Cancel Vince McMahon. He is one of the people who truly deserves it. — Eno // Garuf (@Gareth_EW) June 15, 2022

“We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” pic.twitter.com/3HL3mINLe2 — B #FreePalestine (@lariatoooooo) June 15, 2022

can you imagine if vince mcmahon went to jail. can you imagine this — snowboiiii (@snowboiiii) June 15, 2022

People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story??? Literally everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes. — Jeremy Ball (@JMBall21) June 15, 2022

Vince McMahon How Vince is in

according to real life.

himself . pic.twitter.com/bQyVCRwiTq — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) June 14, 2022