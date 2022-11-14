Chris Jericho Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching a Funny “Hell in a Cell” Finish After Watching Spiderman

Despite being a part of AEW, Chris Jericho acknowledges the creative brain of ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon. In one of his interviews, the AEW star revealed it was Vince’s idea to make Y2J his ring name. However, the former WWE Chairman also had a habit of getting too creative sometimes. In fact, he once proposed to end a Hell in a Cell (HIAC) match using Spider-Man’s web.

The incident took place during the early 2000s when Chris Jericho was feuding with “The Game” Triple H. Both men were supposed to face each other in a Hell In A Cell match at the 2002 Judgment Day.

Speaking to “Inside The Ropes” via his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho recently discussed the concept of HIAC matches. The Lionheart also shared a funny anecdote regarding his former WWE boss.

Chris Jericho recalled Vince McMahon ideating to use Spider-Man’s web to escape the cage

During the show, the current ROH Champion was giving his candid thoughts about Hell in a Cell Matches. Explaining the creative process, Chris Jericho shared a conversation he had with Vince McMahon before his 2002 HIAC match against Triple H.

Recalling the discussion, the former WWE superstar stated he proposed the match finish on top of the cage. However, the former WWE CEO disagreed saying the structure is supposed to be a no escape. Vince McMahon questioned climbing the cage to which Chris Jericho pitched to crawl from inside.

However, the former WWE CEO then came up with one of the funniest ideas to finish a Hell in a Cell match. Chris Jericho stated Vince McMahon pitched the idea of using Spider-Man’s web for the finish. Shocked by the response, Jericho recalled Triple H telling him Vince had watched Spiderman last night. He stated:

“Vince [McMahon] goes ‘Why don’t you take your arms and shoot some web to the top of the cage and slide up there?’ Like what? Triple H goes ‘He went and saw Spider-Man last night.'”

Chris Jericho was surprised by the notion of envisioning Vince McMahon at the movies. He also recalled asking his former boss to go AC/DC but was happy he didn’t make it. The former WWE superstar gagged the ex-WWE CEO would have shown up in a suit.

Chris Jericho and Triple H eventually ended the match on the top of the cage

Well, the idea of using Spider-Man’s web was not used as Chris Jericho stated they were not mutants. However, he did face Triple H in Hell in a Cell and in fact, gave an excellent performance. From chairs to steel steps to the referee getting knocked out, the match had everything.

In the end, it was Triple H who emerged victorious out of the lethal steel structure. Still, it took a low blow and a pedigree on the top of HIAC to defeat Chris Jericho.

