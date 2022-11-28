Triple H Addresses Future of WarGames, Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber and More

WWE recently delivered its first edition of Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view on the main roster. Following the event, a press conference was held where the new Creative Head of WWE, Triple H, addressed various ongoing speculations. The Game opened up about the rumors that said WWE is thinking to scrap many gimmick PPVs.

A couple of months back, WWE decided to dump its Day 1 event which gave rise to a lot more conjectures. It was reported that the new regime is also thinking of putting Money in the Bank in its original place which is at Wrestlemania.

However, during the press conference after Survivor Series WarGames, the new Creative Head gave some major updates about the matter.

Triple H confirmed WWE is going to re-evaluate the future of gimmick shows

During the media interaction, Comicbook.com’s Liam Crowley asked Triple H whether WarGames was a traveling match concept or something attached to the Survivor Series. The Game not only discussed the newly added concept but also opened up about other gimmick shows. He expressed his awareness about all the speculations going around among the fans and media.

Triple H mentioned Hell in a Cell and noted the concept is a genuine way to conclude a big feud. He recalled his rivalry with Mick Foley and noted how both men used to call each other for a match in the destructive structure.

However, according to The Cerebral Assassin, the same cannot be said for the other gimmick shows. The Game noted nobody will ever challenge his opponent for a Money In the Bank or Elimination Chamber match.

Triple H confirmed such gimmick matches need to be re-evaluated to give fans the best form of entertainment. He stated:

“I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It’s really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans And what makes the most sense, one after the other.”

WWE will hold its next Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal next year

Earlier this year in July, WWE delivered its 13th edition of Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Though at that time, Vince McMahon was in charge of the creative. Now, whether the event will return as a full-fledged show, is yet to be known.

However, as far as Elimination Chamber is concerned, WWE has plans of executing the gimmick show. As of now, the pay-per-view is scheduled to take place from the Bell Centre of Montreal on February 18, next year.

Nevertheless, with the new regime considering re-evaluating the gimmick shows, fans can expect some major changes in the future. Though it will be interesting to know how Triple H will use them to deliver the best entertainment.

