Real Reason Why Edge Versus Finn Balor “Hell in a Cell Match” Didn’t Happen at Royal Rumble

For the last eight months or so, Monday Night RAW has seen witnessed the fierce rivalry between Edge and Finn Balor. Both men have been at each other’s throats ever since the latter joined Judgment Day. Balor inclusion into the faction resulted in The Rated-R Superstar getting kicked out. Last month, multiple reports claimed WWE was planning a Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Fin Balor at Royal Rumble 2023. However, no such match was featured during the event.

Recently, Dave Meltzer discussed the topic and provided some latest insights into it. During the recent Wrestling Observer, he confirmed that WWE had indeed planned Edge vs Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell at the Royal Rumble. Meltzer also revealed the reason why the gimmick match was eventually dropped from the show.

WWE canceled the initial Edge versus Finn Balor plans due to the former’s “acting commitments”

Edge, for the nth time in the last 12 months, made his WWE return during the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. He immediately went after Judgment Day and, in fact, got eliminated after brawling the faction. However, WWE had some different creative plans for the Rated R Superstar at the event.

According to Dave Meltzer, Edge was initially supposed to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble. However, due to his acting commitments, the plans had to be postponed.

The said match will now take place at a different or shall we say a better stage. Meltzer claimed WWE might book the gimmick match at WrestleMania 39. He stated:

“Edge and Balor were to do a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble but Edge’s acting commitments kept him from setting the match up strong enough, so it’s a possibility coming out of this match for Mania.”

The two men will be featured in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV

The last time The Rated R Superstar faced The Demon Prince one-on-one was at last year’s Extreme Rules PPV. It was an “I Quit Match” which Balor won by hurting Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix. In fact, the husband and wife remained out of action after that until Royal Rumble.

However, things might get uglier at Elimination Chamber later this month. All three superstars are set to wrestle in a Mixed Tag Team Match on the PPV. It will be Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix facing the team of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Nevertheless, it seems WWE is planning to do a Hell in a Cell match between the two at WrestleMania 39. Well, it might be the best way to conclude the feud, as last year’s WrestleMania saw Edge creating the faction with Damian Priest.

