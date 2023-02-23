Complete WWE 2k23 Roster Ratings Revealed: Who Are the Highest Rated Superstars in the Upcoming Game?

With stunning graphics and a roster full of superstars and legends, WWE will release the 2023 version of its video game next month on March 17. The game is called WWE 2k23 and will have three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Icon. Fans opting for the Deluxe and Icon Editions can access the game early from March 14. These premium versions will offer users several perks like Season Pass Access, MyRISE Mega-Boost, SuperCharger, and much more. With the release date coming closer each day, fans are eager to know about the roster ratings of WWE 2k23.

Earlier, some of the superstar ratings were revealed by WWE through its social media account for games (WWE Games). However, this Wednesday, the company released the roster ratings of all superstars confirmed for the WWE 2k23 game.

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch top their respective divisions with the highest rating points

There were reports that the current undisputed WWE universal champion could get the highest ratings on the 2k23 roster. Well, that has now been confirmed as Roman Reigns is at the top of the men’s list with 99 rating points. Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and The Undertaker follow The Tribal Chief with 97, 96, and 95 points.

As to the women’s division, “The Man” Becky Lynch tops the list with 97 rating points. At #2 is Bianca Belair with 95 and “Damage Ctrl” leader Bayley on #3 with 91 points.

Here are the roster ratings released for the WWE 2k23 so far:

Men’s Roster:

Roman Reigns – 99

Brock Lesnar- 97

The Rock – 96

The Undertaker – 95

Bobby Lashley- 92

Drew McIntyre – 91

Cody Rhodes – 91

Jey Uso- 90

The Miz ’11- 90

Kofi Kingston – 89

Jimmy Uso- 89

Braun Strowman- 89

AJ Styles – 89

Big E- 88

Xavier Woods – 88

Finn Balor- 87

Sheamus- 87

Karrion Kross- 86

The Miz- 85

Sami Zayn – 84

Damien Priest – 84

Johnny Gargano- 84

Happy Corbin – 83

Ezekiel – 83

Austin Theory – 82

Montez Ford – 82

Omos- 82

Rey Mysterio- 82

Ricochet – 82

Butch – 81

LA Knight – 81

Ridge Holland – 81

Angelo Dawkins – 80

Dexter Lumis- 80

Otis – 80

Dominik Mysterio- 78

Elias – 78

Tyler Breeze – 77

Chad Gable – 77

Rick Boogz- 75

R-Truth- 72

Women Roster-

Becky Lynch – 96

Bianca Belair- 95

Bayley – 91

Alexa Bliss – 85

Asuka- 89

Chyna- 88

Rhea Ripley – 87

Liv Morgan – 86

Raquel Rodriguez – 83

Iyo Sky – 82

Shayna Baszler- 82

Natalya – 82

Dakota Kai – 80

Jacy Jayne – 80

Gigi Dolin-81

Shotzi- 75

Queen Zelina- 74

