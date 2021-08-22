Damien Priest beats Sheamus to win United States Championship at SummerSlam 2021. This is his first title reign on the main roster.

Damien Priest continues his upward movement in the WWE with a massive win over Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021. With this win, he has now won his first Championship on the WWE main roster. The title however, did not come easy at all.

The match started with Sheamus taking Priest to the ground. Priest fought back only to find himself taken down again. Just when Priest thought he managed to get to safety Sheamus got him into another hold before dropping him with a shoulder.



Priest finally found his opening with a kick and a right hand. He landed a suplex for a two count. Priest then ran the ropes and leapt over the top to take Sheamus down but hurt himself in the process as well. Priest tried to continue with his offence but Sheamus slammed him into the ring post.

Priest tried to make a comeback but Sheamus dropped him for a two count. Priest finally managed to land a few big hits on Sheamus. He struck his opponent with a big flying spin kick but only managed yet another two count.

It was now Sheamus’ turn to smash Priest with an Alabama Slam for another two count albeit a close one. Sheamus tried to finish it with a Brogue kick but Priest managed to block it and hit the South of Heaven move for, you guessed it, another two count.



The two had a few more close two calls between them with the match heading towards an exciting finish. The finish saw Priest take off Sheamus’ mask and then unloading him with strikes. He dropped him face first on the turnbuckle before ending the fight with The Broken Arrow for the three count.



