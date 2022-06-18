The Rock’s relative may be the newest member of The Judgement Day. The stable could have a new recruit join them soon.

The leader of The Judgement Day, Edge has been on the hunt to recruit new members into his newly founded stable. On Twitter, Edge posted a picture of the relative of The Rock hinting at the newest addition to his group.

On Friday, Edge posted a picture of Mustafa Ali indicating that he may very well be the next member of the stable. Mustafa Ali hasn’t had much success in singles competition since his return. Perhaps joining “The Judgement Day” may give his career a sense of direction.

On Saturday, the teasing continued as Edge posted a picture of another WWE superstar, Asuka. Asuka is currently the No.1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. She is scheduled to compete with the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell. Could his post be an indication of an assist to win the Championship so that Asuka joins the team?

On Monday, Edge set his sights on the WWE development territory and posted a picture of “Simone Johnson” who is the daughter of the ‘Great One” The Rock. Simone Johnson recently had her ring name changed to “Ava Raine”. Will Ava join Edge’s crusade and work under his supervision to receive an early push in her career?

Where it all began and where it’s headed

The Judgement Day was first established at Wrestlemania 38 when Damien Priest intervened in a match between AJ Styles and Edge and helped Edge secure a win. After that incident, it was clear that Damien Priest was the first member of the group.

The second member was revealed during the PPV event of Wrestlemania Backlash when a hooded figure loomed in the match between Edge and Styles and assisted Edge in beating Styles via submission.

It was then unveiled that the second member was the former Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. The trio is now on the hunt for expanding their group to assert dominance and conquer the WWE.

The members of the Judgement day are set to feud with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in the upcoming PPV event of Hell in a Cell. Although the matches haven’t been made official yet, it’s more likely that we will get to see The Judgement Day feuding with their rivals at Hell in a Cell.