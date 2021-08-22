Becky Lynch makes WWE return, beats Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2021. The Man has been away for over a year.

Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to face Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The two had previously faced each other at Wrestlemania 37 and their much anticipated rematch had been announced for the biggest party of the summer.

However, reports soon began to emerge of Sasha Banks unavailability. It was confirmed by numerous sources that the Boss was not expected to make it to SummerSlam. However, WWE continued to promote the match right until the moment when they finally revealed that Banks was not present at the venue.

It was soon announced that the match had been rescheduled to take place between Belair and Carmella instead. Just when it seemed that fans would get a rematch from this week’s episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch’s theme song hit as the Man walked out for the first time since relinquishing the RAW Women’s Championship last year on the RAW after Money in the Bank.



Lynch attacked Carmella and proposed to have her inserted into the match instead. Belair agreed. The Man offered a handshake to her opponent before starting their fight. That however, turned out to be a ruse for Lynch to get Belair to lower her guard.



She grabbed and landed the Manhandle Slam on the EST of WWE to immediately get the three count and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a surprisingly short match.



