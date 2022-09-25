“Damn! I’ma F*ck That B*tch” – Vince McMahon Slept With Former Women’s Champion Sable According to Ex-WWE Star

2 Cold Scorpio recently disclosed an absurd statement Vince McMahon made regarding former WWE female star Sable.

Wrestling by the Flash Funk, 2 Cold Scorpio spent three years(1996-99) working under Vince McMahon in WWE. Recently, he appeared on a virtual signing session with Golden Ring Collectibles. The former WWE star talked about his former boss and shared a strange story regarding him. 2 Cold claimed that Vince McMahon once made a sexist remark on Sable.

Mr. McMahon, who ruled the pro wrestling industry for almost four decades, had to retire on a bad note. The 77-year-old was involved in a hush-money scandal that eventually led to his WWE exit earlier this year in July. The former CEO had paid $12 Million to four former female employees to cover his sexual misconduct over 16 years.

However, the incident 2 Cold Scorpio shared recently took place before the 2000s.

Vince McMahon called Sable a ‘B*tch’ and claimed he would have s*x with her

While speaking on the show, the former WWE star revealed that the incident happened decades ago in England. 2 Cold Scorpio stated he was hanging out in a bar alongside The Undertaker, Hawk, Ron Simmons, and more. In fact, Vince McMahon was also there sipping on some scotch on the rocks. The former star claimed all were enjoying their drinks and having a good time.

But, a few moments later, Sable passed by them in a beautiful red dress. 2 Cold Scorpio stated that everybody looked at her but it was Vince McMahon who made a sexist remark and too out loud. The former CEO of WWE not only called Sable a ‘b*tch’, but he also claimed he will have s*x with her. 2 Cold stated:

“[Vince McMahon]Watches her as all of us did and he says out loud – I don’t know if he meant to say it to himself, but he said, ‘Damn! I’ma f*ck that b*tch.”

The former star claimed that his eyes popped out in shock after he heard the comment. But, when he turned to others, there were normal as if nothing was said. 2 Cold noted that it was the time when Sable was married to a then-WWE star, Marc Mero.

He went on to add that Vince eventually slept with Sable but did not reveal any more than that.

“Down the line, it really happened and sh*t, and I could tell you more but that’s all I know on [a] first-hand situation, okay? I ain’t gonna tell you nothing about he say, she say but I’ll tell you about what I seen and what I heard with my own damn ears and eyes, okay? That’s all I know.”

The former female star once sued WWE for a $110 Million lawsuit

Sable made her WWF debut in 1996, the same year 2 Cold Scorpio come to the company. She escorted Triple H in his debut match against The Ultimate Warrior at Wrestlemania 12. The female star rose to fame immediately and eventually won the women’s championship in 1999. But, she parted ways with the company the same year.

Sable claimed she was asked to go topless but she refused and sued WWE for $110 million instead. Eventually, the case was settled on a lesser amount in the same year.

In 2003, she return to the company again and was featured in an onscreen angle with Vince McMahon. She feuded with stars like Torrie Wilson and Stephanie McMahon during that time. One year later, she left WWE for good and has been out ever since. Sable got married to Brock Lesnar in 2006 and is now a mother of two kids.

Anyway, as far as the claims made by 2 Cold Scorpio are concerned, it is tough to conclude who says the truth and who does not. But, considering Vince’s reputation, who knows?

