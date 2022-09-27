WWE Hall of Famer Wondered if $110 Million Lawsuit Filed by Sable Was Fake, but Is It?

Ex-WWE Diva Sable once sued WWE for a $110 million lawsuit with allegations of sexual harassment and unwell work conditions.

Rena Marlette Lesnar, popularly known as Sable in WWE, was one of the top female superstars of WWE during the late 90s. When you talk about stardom and merchandise selling, the former Diva left a lot of main eventers behind. That too, without taking any bumps in the ring.

Sable signed with WWE in 1996 and rose to fame within a couple of years. By 1999, she was one of the best things going on RAW. Yet, she left the company and filed a $110 million lawsuit against it.

Well, there are a lot of theories claiming the whole lawsuit thing was manufactured. It is also speculated that she did that for other reasons.

WWE veteran Jim Ross feels Sable filed that lawsuit to get a release

While speaking on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator expressed his views on the famous lawsuit. Ross stated that the whole lawsuit was just an excuse to get a release from WWE. He believed Sable was using that as a chip to leave the company and go to Hollywood.

Secondly, the case was filed in June 1999 and settled just a month later in August. Some people questioned the legitimacy of the case for that reason as well. A lawsuit with more than $100 million on the line getting resolved in a month, would have raised a lot of eyebrows.

“WWE would not release Sable, because she was a huge name for the federation. She really carried a lot of tickets, even just when she went down to the ring to greet the crowd. On the other hand, she wanted to distance herself from the company to devote herself to another of her great passions, acting,” JR said. “She just wanted to get out of the wrestling world and enter Hollywood, her biggest shock. I believe the $110 million lawsuit she filed with WWE was decided by her to create a pretext to leave this world. In fact, I have never seen the papers of this lawsuit, I just think it was an excuse.”

Moreover, when Sable left WWE after her second run in 2004, the company tried its best to keep her name out of her tv programming. In fact, former star Torrie Wilson was asked to leave Sable out of her Hall of Fame speech.

So, was the case filed by the former star actually a fake?

Around the time Donald Trump hired Linda McMahon to his administration, several documents detailing charges against Vince McMahon were found. The list titled “McMahon’s WWE Has Faced Numerous Complaints Of Sexual Abuse” also mentioned Sable and her lawsuit.

When Sable sued WWE, she claimed that she was asked to go topless on RAW which she rejected. She also had a long list of allegations against the company and its work environment backstage. Sable claimed male superstars used to enter the female locker room anytime without permission. In short, she was done facing such harassment on daily basis and finally, decided to leave and sue.

This is what was stated about Sable in the documents:

“World Wrestling Federation female wrestling star Sable filed a $110 million lawsuit in a Connecticut federal court last Thursday, alleging sexual harassment, unsafe work conditions and steroid abuse in the WWF. Sable, who’s real name is Rena Mero, alleges that WWF instructed her to expose her breasts and someone smeared feces on her personal belongings, according to a TV Guide interview. She also says male wrestlers punched holes into the walls between the men’s and women’s dressing rooms to view female wrestlers. Ms. Mero said she didn’t see WWF wrestlers using steroids, but she speculates that “a lot of the tempers that rage during the matches can be attributed to ‘roid rage,’ “ according to TV Guide. She’s asked to be released from her contract and be able to retain the rights and profits from future merchandising of the name Sable.”

Anyway, the case was real and it was settled in a real court, but on a lesser sum. Though, what part of the allegations was true and what was just a bogus claim, is unknown. Currently, Sable is married to current WWE superstar Brock Lesnar and is living with him for the past 16 years.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.