Former WWE Superstar Recalls WWE Pitching to Paint Her B**bs Like Sable

Many WWE fans regard the Attitude Era as the best period in pro wrestling history. That stretch saw rookies like The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Steve Austin turning into all-time greats. However, the women’s division of WWE was not as established as it is nowadays. WWE used to book its female stars to produce edgier content. While most of the time divas agreed to go with the storylines pitched, there were instances when some of them refused. One such angle was brought to light by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

The former WWE Superstar recently reflected on her WWE career while speaking on the “Bodybuilder Mike O’Hearn‘s podcast. Torrie Wilson shed light on her fitness regime, her childhood struggle with anorexia, and much more. The former superstar also revealed a weird storyline angle WWE once ideated for her.

WWE wanted Torrie Wilson to paint her b**bs and walk into the ring naked

During the show, Torrie Wilson stated she won’t call her clean as a whistle as she did Playboy. However, she also noted that she worked in WWE during a raunchy era. The former star claimed she refused to perform many things during that time. In fact, Torrie Wilson shared a weird storyline idea WWE once pitched to her.

The Hall of Famer claimed the management once wanted her to paint her b**bs and walked into the ring naked. WWE wanted Torrie Wilson to do the same raunchy act that former WWE superstar Sable had done once, However, Wilson turned down the idea as she didn’t feel right doing that. She stated:

“I was in an era [Attitude Era] that was very raunchy… There were things that I had to say no to. They [WWE] wanted me to paint my boobs, like Sable did, and walk out there, naked. There are certain things that I turned down that maybe I could have gotten ahead with, but it just didn’t feel right.”

The former star also talked about people questioning her Hall of Fame induction

Speaking on the show, Torrie Wilson also discussed her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. She noted how people think she does not deserve to be on the list. Her induction is criticized because many feel she wasn’t a wrestler like the current female stars.

Torrie Wilson argued that the time she worked in WWE was different. The former star said she was bothered but at the same time, she didn’t care as the criticism came from those who never wrestled.

Nevertheless, she was one of the popular female superstars during her prime. Despite never winning a major title, Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2019.

