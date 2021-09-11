Demon Finn Balor makes surprise WWE return to close out SmackDown. The Friday Night Show took place from Madison Square Garden tonight.

Fans at the Madison Square Garden were in for a treat tonight. They got to see Brock Lesnar, John Cena and several top RAW stars on the show tonight. However, they were all announced beforehand. The one that came as a surprise was a certain character making his WWE return and SmackDown debut at the same time.

The show opened with Reigns ordering MSG to acknowledge him. Lesnar then came out and stirred the pot asking Heyman why he didn’t tell Reigns that he was going to be there at SummerSlam. An incensed Reigns took the Universal Championship from Heyman and left the advocate by Lesnar’s side.



Lesnar then asked Heyman to accept his challenge for the Universal Championship in Roman Reigns’ stead. Heyman chose not to say anything which infuriated Lesnar. He lifted him for the F5 but Reigns came in for the save. The Usos got involved but were decimated by Lesnar. However, they allowed Reigns and Heyman to leave safely.

The main event of the night was the Usos vs Street Profits. The Usos almost lost but Reigns hijacked the match and attacked Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. He then accepted Lesnar’s challenge.

While the world was getting ready to see Lesnar and Reigns clash again, Finn Balor reminded the world that the Tribal Chief would have to first go through him at Extreme Rules and he achieved that showing up as the Demon in the closing minutes of SmackDown.



