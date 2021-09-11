“He sometimes wasn’t very popular” – Jim Ross believes many WWE superstars were jealous of WWE Hall of Famer

Jim Ross believes many WWE superstars were jealous of WWE Hall of Famer and his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Despite his incredible success with the WWE, Hulk Hogan was not very popular backstage. According to Jim Ross, on the latest episode of Grilling JR podcast, his success is in fact what led to him getting heat from the other superstars in the promotion.

JR discussed Hogan’s famous heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. However, he quickly pulled focus on the two time WWE Hall of Famer’s time with the WWE before moving over WCW in 1994. He recalled how Hogan’s relationship with Vince McMahon was the reason of the jealosy he received.

“He sometimes wasn’t very popular. That stems from a lot of jealousy and the fact that whoever’s closest to Vince at that particular time is gonna get some heat on them. Nobody was gonna say anything, maybe covertly… The jealously issues were tough for Hogan. He got an unfair hand more often than not, simply because he was very, very successful.”

JR also added that the WWE used to run three house shows back in the day and despite their envy, everyone wanted to be on the same show with Hogan.

“If you go back in his heyday of WWE when they were running three house shows a night, the first thing when a talent got their booking sheet was to look and see where Hogan was, and then hope that they’re on that same card. They knew it was gonna draw more money than the other cards. And that’s the guy that people got jealous over.”

Hogan is one of the most influential wrestlers to have ever wrestled. Vince ushered in the 1980s professional wrestling boom on his back. He headlined eight of the first nine editions of WrestleMania. Hogan won the WWE Championship 5 times, with his first reign holding the record for the second-longest.

He has also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, and IWGP Heavyweight Championship once.

